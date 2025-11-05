Dr. JJ, ND, Releases Insightful New Report on Naturopathic Approaches to Depression

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jean-Jacques "JJ" Dugoua, ND, PhD , is proud to announce the publication of his latest report shining a light on depression. This launch reflects the practice’s dedication to expanding how mental health challenges are approached, framed, and supported. This is especially true in the context of integrative care.Depression affects millions worldwide and is often treated through conventional medical protocols. With this new report, Dr. JJ shifts the narrative by illuminating how a natural framework may complement and enrich the journey of someone facing depression. Instead of presenting a conventional executive summary of the report's chapters, this release aims to highlight the context, conviction and intention behind the resource.“When someone says ‘I’m depressed,’ many responses remain rooted in either medication or psychotherapy alone. These approaches are of course important, and I don't propose to replace them. Instead, my goal is to invite a broader conversation. What underlying systems might be contributing? What lifestyle or nutrient pathways remain unexplored?” says Dr. JJ.The timing of this release, simply titled “ Naturopathic Treatments for Depression ,” is noteworthy: mental health awareness is high, yet many individuals still feel stuck navigating options without a roadmap. The report invites readers to rethink how traditional and naturopathic care can converge. This is frequently the focus for Dr. JJ, as he holds both a doctor of naturopathic medicine degree , and a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences.“Nutrition, lifestyle, sleep, and other options can be an important part of the conversation, complementing a pharmaceutical and psychotherapeutic approach,” Dr. JJ says.For Dr. JJ, the philosophy is rooted in partnering with patients. He works to assess historical patterns, sleep, nutrition, stress exposure, social connection. Each of these plays an important role in one’s mental health. From there, he identifies modifiable factors and designs individualized protocols. Within the report, a number of topics are framed as strategic layers within an integrated care model.In celebration of the release, Dr. JJ is offering the report for free on his website, which includes a short video.

