Forte Speech & Language Therapy Launches New Insightful Resource — A Fresh Approach to Neurodiversity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forte Speech & Language Therapy announces the release of its latest digital publication, geared toward helping families that include neurodivergent individuals better understand each other. This resource, titled “ Frequently Asked Questions About Neurodiversity ”, marks a step forward in the practice’s mission to shift how communication and learning professionals, families, and individuals understand and respond to neurodivergent experiences.This release invites a deeper conversation than usual. It asks how we can reconceptualize communication therapy, educational support and personal advocacy when working within a neurodiversity affirming framework? Forte Speech & Language Therapy’s new resource is built to provoke that conversation, guided by the belief that questions matter as much as answers.“We realized that many people still approach neurodiversity through a deficit lens. The focus is on what’s wrong, and what needs fixing,” notes a clinician at Forte. “With this FAQ release, we wanted to invite people into a dialogue rooted in strengths, identity, and purposeful support.”This publication arrives at a time of growing recognition. Theories of neurodiversity are moving into mainstream discourse, and so are questions about how speech, language and communication practices need to evolve. In particular, this report comes alongside a broader conversation within the field of speech-language pathology on how to approach diverse communities. ASHA - the American Speech-Language-Hearing association - has recently announced a free course on how to recognize pseudoscience in communication sciences and disorders , which includes discussion of neurodivergent communities. This work, as well as Forte’s, emphasizes that acknowledgement of difference must be paired with intentional support.Key to the approach is helping diverse audiences, from therapists and educators to parents and adult clients, to ask the right questions. What assumptions am I making? What environment am I providing? How might communication intervention respect neurodivergent identity rather than suppress it?The new resource doesn’t stop at theory, but prompts reflection, dialogue and action.Forte’s team brings a background of clinical and educational expertise to this area, offering a lived-experience style perspective. By framing neurodiversity not solely as a condition to manage, but as a context to engage with, Forte underscores how communication support must evolve for today’s diverse learners and communicators.This launch also signals Forte’s broader strategic focus on equity, inclusion and long-term outcomes. While many providers may address “speech delays” or “language disorders,” Forte positions itself among the front wave of clinics asking: how can therapy support identity, empowerment and agency for neurodivergent clients? The report acts as a bridge from awareness to practice. It is now accessible on Forte Speech & Language Therapy’s website.

