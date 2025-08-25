Homes Damaged by Long Lake Wildfires

CANADA, August 25 - Wildfires in the Long Lake area of Annapolis County damaged a number of homes Sunday, August 24, after intensifying in the afternoon and evening. The exact number is yet to be confirmed.

“My heart goes out to people evacuated from the West Dalhousie area who are worried about their homes. Please know that all Nova Scotians stand with you at this difficult time,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Our firefighters and aircraft are doing everything they can to limit damage. Unfortunately, the tinder dry conditions are making it extremely difficult to fight this wildfire.”

All residents in the first round of evacuations have been informed that some homes have been damaged. As further information is confirmed, the County of Annapolis will contact residents to let them know the status of their property.

This is still an active fire scene, and officials need time to assess damage. While that is being done, the Province asks everyone to respect people’s privacy and not share unconfirmed information. Official information about damage will be shared with evacuees first before being made public.

Quick Facts:

the Long Lake wildfires complex is still out of control and currently estimated at 7,780 hectares

emergencies are stressful and can be overwhelming; mental health and well-being resources available to support people are listed at the end of this release

Nova Scotians are encouraged to watch for regular, official updates on provincial government social media accounts and the emergency alerts and information web page

Additional Resources:

Latest information on Long Lake wildfires complex: https://novascotia.ca/alerts/

Department of Natural Resources on X: https://x.com/NS_DNR

Department of Emergency Management:

Province of Nova Scotia:

Wildfire updates from the County of Annapolis: https://annapoliscounty.ca/government/news-media-releases/2200-west-dalhousie-wildfires-update

Emergency mental healthcare is available at the toll-free numbers below or a hospital emergency department:

provincial mental health and addictions crisis line: 1-888-429-8167 (available 24 hours a day)

national suicide crisis helpline: 988 (24 hours)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868 (24 hours)

Hope for Wellness Helpline (Indigenous): 1-800-777-5888

Support with a mental health or addiction concern is available through the provincial mental health and addictions intake service at 1-855-922-1122 or https://accesswellness.lifeworks.com/nova-scotia-en.html

Assistance in navigating supports is available by calling 211, visiting https://www.yourhealthns.ca/ or downloading the YourHealthNS app

