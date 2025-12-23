New Grant Program Funds Food Security Initiatives

CANADA, December 23 - Millions in funding for food-related initiatives will flow to communities across the province in the coming weeks using $4 million in proceeds from the sale of U.S. alcohol products.

The new Feeding Communities Fund will provide one-time funding to support meal programs, community fridges and pantries, mutual-aid groups and affordable food box or market programs.

“Today’s announcement is about turning the sale of U.S. alcohol products into meaningful, community-level impact, putting food on kitchen tables across the province,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The grant program ensures food-security organizations of all sizes, inside and outside traditional food banks, have an opportunity to access this support.”

The fund will have $2 million available for identified organizations (listed below), and the remaining $2 million will be available to other eligible organizations.

Funding is available to non-profit societies, community organizations that are registered with the Registry of Joint Stock Companies, and federally registered charities or not-for-profit corporations.

Applications open Monday, December 29, and close Thursday, January 29. The funding must be used to purchase food for distribution or meal programs.

Quotes:

“With grocery prices expected to rise again, this investment has the potential to make a meaningful difference for hundreds of households in our community who continue to feel the strain of food inflation. For Preston Township, it represents an important opportunity to expand access to fresh, culturally relevant foods through our community shelves, meal programs and emergency food supports.”

— Rev. Debbie Simmonds, food hub co-ordinator, Preston Area Food Network

Quick Facts:

“identified organizations” are those known to the government to provide food relief programs and services

on November 27, the Province announced it would sell its remaining U.S. alcohol inventory and direct net proceeds to community food organizations

U.S. alcohol products were removed from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. shelves on March 4 in response to U.S. tariffs

Additional Resources:

Feeding Communities Fund information and application: https://www.novascotia.ca/apply-feeding-communities-fund-grant

News release – Province to Sell Remaining U.S. Alcohol: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/11/27/province-sell-remaining-us-alcohol

Statement on U.S. Tariffs (March 4): https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/03/04/statement-us-tariffs

Identified organizations:

Provincial

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Ally Centre of Cape Breton

CAW Louisbourg Food Bank Society

Eskasoni Health Centre (Eskasoni Collaborative Food Network)

Glace Bay Food Bank Society

New Life Van Ministries

New Waterford Food Bank

North Sydney Food Bank Society

Saint Theresa's Food Bank

St. Vincent de Paul Society – Glace Bay Particular Council

Sydney Mines Food Bank Society

The Salvation Army – Glace Bay

The Salvation Army – Sydney

Townhouse Citizens Service League (Glace Bay Collaborative Food Network)

Inverness County

Cape Breton Southwestern Food Bank Society

Inverness Food Bank Society

Margaree Food Security Society (Margaree Area Development Association)

Port Hawkesbury Food Bank Society

Richmond County

L’Ardoise Food Bank (Holy Guardian Angels Parish)

Isle Madame Food Bank

St. Peter’s and Area Food Bank Society

Louisdale Community Service Committee (Louisdale & Area Food Bank Society)

West Bay Pastoral Charge

Victoria County

Barra Food Bank Society

Helping Hands South of Smokey Society

Island Food Network (collaborative food network)

North of Smokey Food Bank Association

Antigonish County

Antigonish Community Food Bank Society

Guysborough County

Mulgrave Food Pantry (Mulgrave and Area Wellness Hub)

Guysborough and Area Food Bank Society

St. Mary’s District Food Bank (St. Mary’s Pastoral Charge)

Pictou County

Community Support Society of River John

Pictou County East Food Bank

Pictou West Food Bank Society

The Salvation Army – Westville

Colchester County

Colchester Food Network

Neighbours Helping Neighbours – Tatamagouche

Portapique Market Co-operative Ltd.

The Salvation Army – Truro Community and Family Services

Cumberland County

Amherst Food Assistance Network Association

Maggie’s Place – A Resource Centre for Families (Cumberland Collaborative Food Network)

Oxford and Area Food Bank Association

Parrsboro and Area Food Bank

The Open Hamper Food Bank Society (also known as Pugwash and Area Food Bank)

The Salvation Army – Amherst and Springhill

Hants County

Caring and Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank Association

Hantsport and Area Community Food Bank

Shumilacke Food Bank Society

Hants North Community Food Bank

Windsor and District Food Bank

Halifax Regional Municipality

Beacon House Interfaith Society

Brunswick Street Mission

Chebucto Connections (Spryfield Collaborative Food Network)

Chebucto Family Centre

Cobequid Food Security Network

Cole Harbour Community Fridge

Cole Harbour Woodside United Church

Corporation of Christ Church

Demetreous Lane Food Bank

East Dartmouth Christian Food Bank Association

Eastern Passage-Cow Bay Food Bank (St. Peter’s Anglican Church)

Eastern Passage Food Security Society

Eastern Shore Volunteer Food Bank

Emmanuel Anglican Church

Gateway Community Church

Halifax West Ecumenical Food Bank

Helping Hands – Chaswood

Jesus House Halifax (Uniacke Square Community Food Bank)

Knox United Church (Freedom Kitchen)

Lake Echo Community Food Bank Association

Life Branch Church – Dartmouth North Christian Food Bank (St. Anthony’s Parish Hall)

Lighthouse Food Bank Society

Safe Harbour Metropolitan Community Church – Manna For Health

Marine Communities Food Bank Society

Mobile Food Market Society

Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank Association

North Dartmouth Outreach Resource Centre Society

Old School Community Gathering Place (Musquodoboit Collaborative Food Network)

Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank (Community Care Society)

Preston Area Food Network

St. Margaret’s Bay Food Bank

St. James United Church Food Bank – Dartmouth

St. Mark’s Food Bank (St Mark’s Anglican Church)

St. Paul's Family Resources Institute Inc. (St. Paul’s United Church)

St. Vincent de Paul Society – St. Clement Conference (Halifax)

The Gerald Hardy Memorial Society - Rainbow Food Bank

The Salvation Army – Dartmouth Encounter Community Church

The Salvation Army – Halifax Community and Family Services

VETS Canada (Dartmouth site)

Victoria Road Baptist Church

Westend Community Food Bank (formerly Bayers Westwood Food Bank)

Lunenburg County

Bridgewater and Area Interchurch Food Bank

Lunenburg Interchurch Food Bank

Mahone Bay Area Food Bank Association

New Germany and Area Food Bank Society

The 664 Revitalization Network – New Germany

We Feed Lunenburg Association

Kings County

Berwick Food Bank Association

Berwick Community Pantry

Canning Area Food Bank Network

Fundy Interchurch Food Bank

The Salvation Army – Kentville

Upper Room Food Bank Association

Wolfville Area Food Bank (Wolfville Area Inter Church Council)

Annapolis County

Annapolis Area Food Bank Society

Annapolis Valley Frugal Moms (Annapolis / Digby)

Bear River East Baptist Church

Bridgetown and Area Food Bank Association

Belle’s Blessing Community Food Pantry

The Salvation Army – Bridgetown Community Church

Digby County

Clare Food Bank Society

ClareShare Fridge Communautaire

Digby and Area Food Bank

Freeport United Baptist Church (Digby Neck Food Bank)

Twelve Baskets Food Bank Association

Weymouth Area Food Bank

Queens County

Community Food Resource Network – Caledonia

Queens County Food Bank

Shelburne County

Centreville United Baptist Church Food Bank

Lockeport and Area Food Bank (Lockeport United Baptist Church)

Shelburne Loyalist Food Bank

Villagedale Community Association

Yarmouth County

Evangel Assembly

Ste. Anne du Ruisseau Social Aid

Yarmouth Collaborative Food Network (Parents’ Place & A-OK Society)

Yarmouth Food Bank Society

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way