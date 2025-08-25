Submit Release
Upcoming Clearwater Region hunter education classes

Idaho Fish and Game have openings in several hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region for interested students.

Lewiston (https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/233964):

Sept. 15-18, 4-7 p.m. each day.  This is a pre-study class, so students are expected to read the workbook and answer the questions in the back prior to class.  Workbooks can be picked up at the IDFG office in Lewiston (3316 16th St.) after registering.  

Cottonwood (https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/229331):

Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 5:30 -8:30 p.m., and Oct. 4, 8:00 a.m.-noon.  This is a traditional class that also includes bowhunter education.  No pre-study is required.

Lewiston (https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/233772):

Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., and Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.  This is a traditional class, so no pre-study is required.  This class also includes bowhunter ed certification.  Students will need to pack a sack lunch for the classes on Saturday and Sunday.  

Additional information about the classes can be found by clicking on the links above or contact IDFG at 208-799-5010.  You also can register for a class at those links or at any Idaho Fish and Game office.  Cost is $9.75 per student.

We look forward to seeing you in class!

