AED Management Leader Reports Ten Years of Unbroken Client Trust Based on Performance
AED SERVICE AMERICA dedicated to delivering P.O.M.G. (peace of mind guaranteed) Every Hour. Every Day.
AED Service Plans- A Necessity For Safeguarding The Lives of Those You Serve
For over a decade, AEDserviceAmerica.com has set the standard in AED management by combining punctual, professional, and personable onsite service with advanced verification protocols.
Unlike software reminder systems that simply send emails to replace pads or batteries, the company provides hands-on AED service plans that guarantee compliance, reliability, and peace of mind.
A Culture of Caring in AED Management
Founder and Director Doug Comstock credits the company’s 100% retention rate to what he calls a “Culture of Caring.”
“AED service plans are not just about checking boxes,” said Comstock. “They’re about ensuring that every AED is response-ready when it matters most. Our clients stay with us year after year because they know we take their life-saving equipment as seriously as they do.”
This approach includes the company’s unmatched real-time technician verification system.
Every AED inspection is documented with a digital field summary report and an image, which must be reviewed and approved by an account manager before the technician can move on. This eliminates errors and ensures no AED is overlooked — a level of oversight unique to AEDserviceAmerica.com.
Compliance and Reliability That Go Beyond Software
AEDserviceAmerica.com emphasizes that AED service plans must go beyond automated part shipments or email reminders. True compliance requires:
• Onsite inspections to verify AED readiness.
• Battery and pad expiration and lot number tracking with real-time oversight.
• Professional, trained technicians who understand AED regulations.
• Emergency response guarantees, with technicians onsite within 48 hours — often within just 4 hours.
This comprehensive approach ensures organizations remain compliant with OSHA, FDA, and state-level AED laws, while reducing liability risks and strengthening community safety.
Serving Clients Nationwide
From corporations and schools to gyms and government facilities, AEDserviceAmerica.com AED maintenance plans are customized to fit deployments of any size. The company’s reputation for fair pricing, attentive service, and a nationwide network of certified technicians has made it the first choice for organizations that can’t afford to compromise on emergency readiness.
“When you think about the difference between a life saved and a tragedy, it often comes down to whether the AED was properly maintained,” Comstock added. “That’s why our AED service plans exist — to make sure every device is ready, every time.”
About AEDserviceAmerica.com
AEDserviceAmerica.com is the only company in North America exclusively focused on AED maintenance and management. Its sole mission is to keep AEDs response-ready through compliant, and onsite AED service plans backed by unmatched verification and rapid-response capabilities. With a decade-long track record of 100% client retention, the company continues to set the standard for reliability, compliance, and care in the AED industry.
