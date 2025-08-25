Powerball® Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $750 Million – 10th Largest in Game History

Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow to Estimated $243 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – After rolling all summer long, the Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $750 million, making it the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million.

Tonight’s drawing will mark the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last hit in California on May 31, 2025. The jackpot was hit three other times this year: a $167.3 million prize in Kentucky on April 26, a $526.6 million prize in California on March 29, and a $328.5 million prize in Oregon on Jan. 18.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and sold at more than 1,800 licensed retailers across Mississippi. Players can add the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes. The Mississippi Lottery has had six $50,000 Powerball winners in the past month, with four out of the six multiplying their prize to six figures by adding Power Play.

Players can also add the $1 Double Play option for a chance at a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot and separate prize structure. In February of this year, a player in Petal won the $10 million Double Play jackpot prize, the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

September Games Hit Retailers Friday

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, this lineup features tickets loaded with prizes of $100, $500 and $2,000. Players can choose from the $2- $100 Loaded, $5- $500 Loaded, or $10- $2,000 Loaded, each packed with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award the top prize automatically.

All three games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the top prizes.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.35 million with a cash value of $1.06 while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $253 million with an estimated cash value of $113.8 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $56,000.

8/25/25