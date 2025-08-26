Dr. Helmut Love Launches Mayoral Campaign to Reform Atlanta's Pay-to-Play Politics

Dr. Helmut Love Candidate for Atlanta Mayor Dr. Helmut Love announcing his candidacy. Dr. Helmut Love's Six-Point platform: ATLANTA RISES

Dr. Love pledges to harness the city’s creative energy to end the decades-long culture of “institutionalized corruption.”

Atlanta has faced institutionalized corruption, hindering its potential as a cultural, business, and international hub.” — Common Cause

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Helmut Love, a community builder and transformational business leader, announced his candidacy for Mayor of Atlanta, pledging to harness the city’s creative energy to end the decades-long culture of “institutionalized corruption” exposed in a report by government watchdog, Common Cause In his launch video , he announced:“According to a report by Common Cause, the city of Atlanta is burdened by pay-to-play politics and institutionalized corruption, hindering its potential as a cultural, business, and international hub. The city’s leadership has prioritized the interests of wealthy donors and major industries over the needs of everyday constituents.”Dr. Love also cited Atlanta’s Inspector General, Shannon Manigault, who, in her press conference in front of City Hall on February 17, 2025, found “corruption at the highest rungs of city leadership.”The centerpiece of Dr. Love’s plan is to generate new sources of economic activity before an anticipated economic storm:“The federal government reported the worst job numbers since the COVID pandemic, and this is before AI job losses and tariffs kick in,” Dr. Love said. “The government is also cutting vital funding for research, healthcare, and social services. The economic lifeblood of our city is at stake.”Dr. Love has developed a Six-Point Plan, called Atlanta Rises, that addresses:• A New Economy – Build a consortium of faith, finance, sustainability, civil rights, corporations, and small business entrepreneurs, along with Hollywood South investors, healthcare institutions, and universities, to transform Atlanta’s economic engine.• Housing for All – Expanding affordable housing, preventing displacement, and tackling homelessness with dignity and urgency.• Climate & Infrastructure Justice – Transitioning to clean energy, modernizing public transit, and ensuring resilient infrastructure in every neighborhood.• Economic Fairness – Raising wages, supporting small and minority-owned businesses, and ensuring city contracts benefit local communities.• Accountability & Transparency – Breaking the grip of special interests on City Hall and restoring trust in government through open, responsive leadership.Dr. Love promised to reject “politics as usual” and run a campaign powered by small-dollar donors and community volunteers, not big developers or corporate PACs. He invited citizens to visit his website to donate and learn more.About Dr. Helmut LoveDr. Love began as a biomedical engineer from Texas A&M, and later earned an MBA at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.Helmut pioneered groundbreaking radiology-cardiology technologies at General Electric, generating significant financial growth. He later developed McKesson Practice Choice, the company’s first web-based primary care patient platform.In leadership roles at major corporations, including Microsoft, Nuance, and IBM Watson, Helmut managed billion-dollar portfolios and guided teams through remarkable growth. He has implemented transformative AI and blockchain technologies, demonstrating exceptional vision and proven execution skills.A devoted father, Dr. Love currently consults with businesses, leaders, and communities, guiding them to excellence and prosperity.

Dr. Helmut Love's Campaign Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.