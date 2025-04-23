Introducing the first one-stop shop for state and local political campaigns

Miller eMedia is bringing it's Brand Story approach to state and local campaigns. Combining four candidates in Georgia's 9th district into the "Fab Four" created a single brand experience and stretched their advertising dollars. Provocative social media advertising cuts through the messaging clutter and brings important policy concerns to low-information voters.

Miller eMedia is making its Brand Story® approach available to smaller political campaigns.

Communicating a sense of connection and that you have the voter's back always wins the day.” — Bruce Miller

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s media environment, old-school politics – knocking on doors, building relationships, and buying billboards – isn’t enough anymore.Modern campaigns are about storytelling. Candidates must play the lead in a media story like a hero in a TV show. It’s less about policy than becoming a brand.With 30 years’ experience building brands from start-ups to major corporations, Miller eMedia is bringing its Brand Storyapproach to retail politics.“Billions of dollars flow into sophisticated national campaigns,” Bruce Miller explained, “but state and local politicians are the ones who can benefit the most from brand positioning, coordinated messaging, and campaign strategy. That's because their opponents are rarely up-to-speed.”The Brand Story approach:1. Identifies the persuadable target voter to build a margin for victory.2. Builds a coherent Brand Story to guide messaging, fundraising, Web development, PR, videos, collateral, email, social media, and more.3. Establishes the candidate as the only solution to meet the target voters’ needs by keeping that message consistent.Bruce Miller, author of " Brand Story: How to Launch a Shoestring Startup Like a National Brand ," brings 30 years of hands-on strategy, messaging, and production experience to politics. He has built over ten campaigns without the big agency overhead, staff, and dollars usually necessary to connect all the moving parts.As a graduate of UCLA Film & Television, recipient of the Max Award for best marketing campaign in Georgia, a screenwriter, and an author of six books, Bruce has the storytelling skills to prevail against the current political climate of mudslinging and misinformation.“People want hope,” Bruce explained. “Communicating a sense of connection and that you have the voter's back always wins the day.”To learn more about Miller eMedia’s Brand Story approach to political marketing, visit: Milleremedia.com/politics

"Protecting Women's Rights" animation narrated by Hollywood actor, Patti Tippo

