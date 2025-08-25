Counselors in Greenville Promote Mental Wellness During August Awareness Month

Oceanic Counseling Group’s Greenville Team Promotes Mental Wellness For Back To School.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While May is recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month, August brings its own important focus: Supporting Young Minds, a campaign dedicated to youth mental health during back-to-school season, and National Wellness Month, highlighting self-care and stress management.Oceanic Counseling Group’s Greenville office is proud to spotlight its dedicated team of licensed clinicians who provide support tailored to the unique challenges families face during this time of year.-Courtnie Merrill-Perry, LISW-CPS (Clinical Manager) works with children, adolescents, and young adults navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, and adoption-related concerns. She uses creative and kinetic approaches to help young people thrive.-Julie Collins, LISW-CP specializes in supporting children, teens, and young adults experiencing anxiety, ADHD, trauma, or family conflict—helping them build resilience and confidence for the school year ahead.-Stacia Schioppa, LISW-CP brings more than 28 years of experience, offering trauma-informed care and mindfulness-based strategies for children, adolescents, and adults facing stress and life transitions.-Natasha “Tasha” Barroso-Salazar, LMSW, a U.S. Air Force veteran, supports individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, grief, and traumatic stress—offering a compassionate approach for both youth and adults.-Diana Loffredo, LISW-CP integrates trauma-focused and strengths-based methods, supporting clients of all ages, including families navigating serious illness, grief, and recovery.“As families prepare for back to school, it’s essential to recognize the stress and anxiety young people experience,” said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group. “Our Greenville team is here to help children, teens, and adults manage these challenges with compassion and proven therapeutic strategies.”Oceanic Counseling Group encourages the community to use August as an opportunity to:-Prioritize conversations about youth mental health.-Incorporate self-care routines that build resilience.-Seek professional support early when stress, grief, or trauma surface.Appointments are available both in-person in Greenville and via telehealth across South Carolina. Most major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, are accepted.Oceanic Counseling Group is a leading mental health practice serving communities across South Carolina, with clinical offices in Greenville, Columbia, Irmo, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and Murrells Inlet, and an administrative office in Surfside Beach. Our licensed professionals provide compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals, couples, and families, offering services for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, marriage counseling, and more.

