Safety First: Snellings Law Urges Child Protection as North Texas Heads Back to School

A group of schoolchildren look at their classmates' artwork. A mom dropping her daughter off at school.

Snellings Law reminds North Texas families to stay vigilant with child safety as school routines, traffic, and supervision risks return.

We’re proud to stand with North Texas families—not just in the courtroom, but as advocates for safer schools, stronger oversight, and a better future.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As school bells ring across North Texas, Snellings Law is urging families and childcare providers to make safety a top priority this back-to-school season.Whether children are headed to daycare, preschool, or elementary school, the transition from summer to structured routines brings new risks—from chaotic drop-off lines to crowded playgrounds and changing supervision schedules. Snellings Law reminds the community that vigilance saves lives.“This time of year brings excitement, but it also brings increased responsibility for everyone involved in a child’s care,” said Scott Snellings. “When caregivers, drivers, and institutions prioritize safety, we protect the well-being of our children—and their future.”To help families navigate the school year safely, Snellings Law’s team of childcare injury attorneys offers these essential reminders:• Slow down and stay alert in school zones and parking lots• Communicate clearly with teachers and caregivers about health needs and emergency contacts• Review safety procedures at childcare facilities and ask about training and protocols• Talk to your child about safe behaviors, boundaries, and speaking up when something feels wrongSnellings Law emphasizes that while they hold institutions accountable when safety is compromised, their greater mission is to prevent injuries before they happen. To support this, the firm offers a free Back-to-School Transportation Toolkit on its website to help families prepare.The childcare injury team encourages parents to take proactive steps: visit facilities in advance, ask key safety questions, teach children healthy safety habits, and stay actively involved in communication with teachers, caregivers, and bus drivers.“Every child deserves to learn, grow, and play in a safe environment,” Snellings said. “We’re proud to stand with North Texas families—not just in the courtroom, but as advocates for safer schools, stronger oversight, and a better future.”Parents with concerns about their child’s safety at school or daycare can contact Snellings Law at 214-387-0387 for trusted guidance and compassionate support.

