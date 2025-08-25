Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,485 in the last 365 days.

WVDEP's REAP awards more than $51,000 for FY2026 Litter Control Grants

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has awarded $51,253.75 in Litter Control Matching Grants to support community-based litter control programs across the state. 14 applicants, including county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities, will receive funding to strengthen local anti-litter efforts.


Funding for the program is generated through 50 percent of civil penalties imposed on individuals convicted of unlawful litter disposal, as well as from state agency facility recycling revenue, pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.


Grant Recipients and Awards:


  • Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000.00 for a county-wide anti-litter advertising campaign.
  • Calhoun County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.
  • Lincoln County Health Department: $4,500.00 for wages and fuel for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties.
  • McDowell County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.
  • Mercer County Commission: $5,000.00 for a dump trailer for the county’s litter control program.
  • Mingo County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties.
  • Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority: $654.00 for personnel and advertising to initiate a paint exchange program.
  • Ohio County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards.
  • Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,420.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.
  • Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.
  • Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.
  • Wheeling Water Pollution Control Department: $4,385.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards.
  • Webster County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.
  • Wood County Solid Waste Authority: $294.75 for safety vests for volunteers performing litter pickups.


The REAP initiative harbors all of the state cleanup programs within the WVDEP and provides citizens, communities, and local governments with technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup efforts.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WVDEP's REAP awards more than $51,000 for FY2026 Litter Control Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more