WVDEP's REAP awards more than $51,000 for FY2026 Litter Control Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has awarded $51,253.75 in Litter Control Matching Grants to support community-based litter control programs across the state. 14 applicants, including county solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities, will receive funding to strengthen local anti-litter efforts.





Funding for the program is generated through 50 percent of civil penalties imposed on individuals convicted of unlawful litter disposal, as well as from state agency facility recycling revenue, pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.





Grant Recipients and Awards:





Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000.00 for a county-wide anti-litter advertising campaign.

$5,000.00 for a county-wide anti-litter advertising campaign. Calhoun County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.

$4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer. Lincoln County Health Department: $4,500.00 for wages and fuel for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties.

$4,500.00 for wages and fuel for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties. McDowell County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.

$4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer. Mercer County Commission: $5,000.00 for a dump trailer for the county’s litter control program.

$5,000.00 for a dump trailer for the county’s litter control program. Mingo County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties.

$4,000.00 for wages for law enforcement personnel performing litter control duties. Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority: $654.00 for personnel and advertising to initiate a paint exchange program.

$654.00 for personnel and advertising to initiate a paint exchange program. Ohio County Solid Waste Authority: $5,000.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards.

$5,000.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards. Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,420.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.

$2,420.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle. Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.

$4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle.

$4,000.00 for fuel for the county litter control officer’s vehicle. Wheeling Water Pollution Control Department: $4,385.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards.

$4,385.00 for the purchase of storm drain litter guards. Webster County Commission: $4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer.

$4,000.00 for wages for the county’s litter control officer. Wood County Solid Waste Authority: $294.75 for safety vests for volunteers performing litter pickups.







The REAP initiative harbors all of the state cleanup programs within the WVDEP and provides citizens, communities, and local governments with technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup efforts.





​