The Citizen Science Lab Celebrates a Decade of Innovation with DreamFest Family STEM Festival and Gala Featuring Amaria

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) invites the community to an unforgettable night of music, science, and celebration at its DreamFest Gala, marking ten years of groundbreaking science, engineering, and technology programming for youth and families. The event will take place Friday, September 12, 2025, at the iconic August Wilson African American Cultural Center–the official kickoff to DreamFest weekend.Headlining the evening is Amaria , the rising alternative R&B singer/songwriter and producer whose lucid modern slow jams are infused with the mellow yet magnetic spirit of late-’90s neo-soul, echoing the artistry of legends like Erykah Badu and Amel Larrieux. Guests can expect a mesmerizing performance from Amaria, whose journey from her breakout single Morning in 2020 to her acclaimed album Free Fallin’ in 2024 has established her as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary R&B.“This milestone is more than a celebration of the past 10 years—it’s a tribute to the community that has powered our vision and a promise for the future,” said Dr. Samuel, President and CEO at The Citizen Science Lab. “DreamFest Gala brings together innovators, educators, artists, and supporters to ignite the next decade of scientific discovery and opportunity for our youth.”Proceeds from the DreamFest Gala will directly support the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Scientific Excellence, TCSL’s new state-of-the-art STEM education and workforce development facility opening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 2026. The 5,700+ square-foot center will feature cutting-edge laboratories, collaborative learning spaces, and a teaching greenhouse to expand programming in biotechnology, robotics, environmental science, and emerging technologies. With a mission to bridge opportunity gaps, TCSL’s MLK Center will provide hands-on training for underserved communities while connecting them with STEM professionals and workforce pathways.The night will be alive with live entertainment, interactive science experiments, networking opportunities, a complimentary cocktail, and great vibes—all in support of TCSL’s mission to expand access to STEM education and innovation.TCSL is proud to recognize Howmet Aerospace, Young Motivated Black Kings and Queens, and an anonymous contributor as key sponsors helping make DreamFest possible.Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 6:30 PM. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at https://thecitizensciencelab.org/dreamfest ###About The Citizen Science LabFounded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is Pittsburgh’s first and only community life sciences laboratory. Dedicated to igniting curiosity, building confidence, and cultivating STEM literacy, TCSL provides hands-on, discovery-based learning for youth, families, and curious minds of all ages. From innovative programming to workforce development initiatives, TCSL is creating pathways for future scientists, engineers, and tech leaders. Learn more at https://thecitizensciencelab.org ###About AmariaAlternative R&B artist Amaria McGee blends a modern sound with the lush, hypnotic sensibilities of neo-soul. Since her self-written, self-produced debut Morning (2020), she has captivated millions of listeners with projects like Bittersweet (2021), All for You (2023), and Free Fallin’ (2024). Collaborating with artists such as Mick Jenkins and Destin Conrad, Amaria has built a body of work that’s as emotionally rich as it is sonically refined, earning her a place among the most exciting new talents in contemporary R&B.

