Dollar Bank Donates $50,000 to The Citizens Science Lab for New Biomedical Laboratory in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizen Science Lab is thrilled to announce a generous $50,000 donation from Dollar Bank in support of Project Dream, an initiative that empowers underserved youth by providing access to hands-on STEM education and community-driven innovation.This funding will help further the mission of The Citizen Science Lab as it continues to develop the Martin Luther King (MLK) Center located in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Project Dream, a flagship program at The Citizen Science Lab, aims to bridge the opportunity gap for students in underrepresented communities by offering comprehensive STEM programming, mentorship, and career exposure. The donation from Dollar Bank will directly support this initiative, allowing more students to explore the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in an inclusive and dynamic learning environment.Morton D. Stanfield, Jr., Senior Vice President of Community Development at Dollar Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Dollar Bank Foundation is proud to partner with The Citizen Science Lab in the development of the incredible MLK Center for Scientific Excellence. Dollar Bank has long advocated for programs that provide our youth with resources that lay the groundwork for future success, that build a strong economic foundation for the region, and that strengthen local communities. Project Dream will do all of this and more."The MLK Center for Scientific Excellence, which is the cornerstone of Project Dream, will feature state-of-the-art laboratories, interactive exhibits, and an expansive space for students to explore scientific fields that will shape their futures. With support from partners like Dollar Bank, The Citizen Science Lab is poised to continue making a lasting impact on the region's youth and ensuring that they have the tools necessary to thrive in tomorrow's workforce.“We are incredibly grateful to Dollar Bank for their generous support in helping bring our new headquarters to life in the Hill District. This contribution not only supports the construction of our new facility but also symbolizes an investment in the future of diverse and marginalized communities. With this new space, we will be able to expand our programs, inspire more young scientists, and create pathways to STEM careers that can change lives and uplift the community” states TCSL CEO, Dr. Andre Samuel.For more information about The Citizen Science Lab and Project Dream, please visit https://thecitizensciencelab.org/project-dream About The Citizen Science Lab:The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit, community-focused laboratory where hands-on exploration meets cutting-edge research. As an accessible, community hub for STEM learning, The Citizen Science Lab provides students of all ages with the opportunity to engage in exciting and meaningful science experiences, while fostering innovation and curiosity in future scientists.About Dollar Bank:Dollar Bank is committed to strengthening the communities it serves. Through its charitable foundation, Dollar Bank supports various initiatives that align with its core values of community development, financial literacy, and youth empowerment.

