QABA Showcases Commitment to Advancing ABA Practices with Upcoming Presentations in Colombia and Saudi Arabia

QABA showcases global collaboration in ABA with presentations at the SARC4 Conference in Saudi Arabia and an autism conference in Colombia.

Certification empowers professionals, enhances the quality of services, and ultimately improves outcomes for children and families.” — QABA representative

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) will step onto two international stages, reinforcing its leadership in advancing ethical, evidence-based practices in autism care. With presentations scheduled at the SARC4 Conference in Saudi Arabia and an international autism conference in Cartagena, Colombia, QABA is demonstrating how global collaboration can shape the future of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).In Colombia, Servimedas will host the international autism conference on September 27, 2025, bringing together more than 200 professionals, educators, and families from across Latin America. Led by Johanna Ávila, ABAT certified, the event will focus on strengthening professional training and therapy standards in the region. A highlight of the program will be the keynote presentation by Dr. Mariela, a respected QABA Board Member, who will address the importance of professional pathways of acquiring ABA certification in Colombia and professional development in delivering consistent, high-quality, ethical services and preparing stronger teams to serve children and families.Earlier in the month, QABA will play a central role at the SARC4 Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, running September 9–11, 2025. Representing the board, Michael Forsberg will present on advancements in ABA practices, while Dr. Almutairi, a member of QABA’s Board of Managers, will share insights as a speaker and representative. In addition, QABA will host interactive workshops focused on practical ABA applications, ethical standards, and evidence-based strategies to aid participants in immediately applying practical ABA in schools in Saudi Arabia as well as in clinical settings.“Through this initiative, QABA seeks to transform the way communities view professional standards in autism services,” said a QABA spokesperson. “By emphasizing the importance of staff certification, we aim to ensure that services are delivered ethically, effectively, and with the highest level of care. Certification empowers professionals, enhances the quality of services, and ultimately improves outcomes for children and families.”Together, these two events reflect QABA’s growing role in shaping professional standards worldwide. By contributing to high-level discussions, sponsoring community-building opportunities, and leading workshops, QABA continues to advance its vision of uniting professionals globally in the pursuit of effective, ethical, and evidence-based ABA practices.For more information about QABA and its credentials, please visit www.qababoard.com About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to establishing and maintaining high standards of care in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). QABA credentials ensure that professionals are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation necessary to deliver quality services worldwide.About ServimedasServimedas is a Colombia-based organization committed to providing therapeutic support and professional development opportunities in the field of autism intervention. Through innovation, training, and evidence-based practices, Servimedas strives to improve the quality of life for children with autism and their families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.