Maryland Begins Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons for 2025-2026

August 25, 2025

Mourning dove, early resident Canada goose seasons begin Sept. 1

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2025-2026 migratory game bird hunting seasons, the first of which begin Sept. 1.

Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the 2025-2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

“Maryland hunters have been waiting for September with a high degree of anticipation, as fall hunting season begins,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “Maryland’s diverse landscape and abundant public hunting opportunities offer many options for new and experienced hunters.”

Unless otherwise noted, official shooting hours begin 30 minutes before sunrise and end at sunset for all early migratory game bird hunting seasons. Season dates are as follows:

Dove, split season

First Season: Sept. 1 – Oct. 18 (note: shooting hours for this segment are noon to sunset)

Second Season: Oct. 25 – Nov. 28

Third Season: Dec. 20 – Jan. 9, 2026

Woodcock, split season

First Season: Oct. 25 – Nov. 28

Second Season: Jan. 12 – 28, 2026

Early resident Canada Goose Season

Eastern zone: Sept. 1–15

Western zone: Sept. 1–25

For Early Canada goose season, hunters are allowed to use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Shooting hours are extended to a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Teal, September Season

Sept. 18–27

Shooting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit is six teal.

All migratory bird hunters, including landowners who are license-exempt, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp/Harvest Information Program Permit and possess the printed receipt while hunting. All waterfowl hunters, ages 16 and older, must possess a printed receipt of the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Federal Duck Stamp). Licenses, permits, and stamps can be purchased on the MD Outdoors website, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a department service center or any of the 250 sport license agents.

Hunters are encouraged to report banded migratory game birds online. After reporting the banded bird, hunters will receive a certificate of appreciation that includes all known biological information on the bird they harvested.

All of Maryland’s Waterfowl Hunting zones can be viewed by clicking on the DNR website.

Hunters with questions may contact the department at 410-260-8540.