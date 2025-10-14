Greenspace Equity Grants Available for Communities to Provide Outdoor Access for All Marylanders

October 14, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2027 Greenspace Equity Program, which provides funding to land trusts, nongovernmental organizations, and local governments to acquire and/or develop public greenspaces in overburdened and underserved communities.

The goal of the Greenspace Equity Program is to preserve, create, and improve public greenspaces that enhance the public health and livability of overburdened and underserved communities. The 22 projects funded earlier this year ranged from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland and included an acquisition, community gardens, community woodlands, trails, urban farms, community gathering open spaces, parks, and green networks.

Interested applicants can visit the Greenspace Equity Program webpage for more information about this competitive grant opportunity, including the grant proposal guide, application and project agreement, and a link to the MDEnviroScreen tool, which maps the qualifying areas throughout the state. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on January 14, 2026.

Questions about the program can be submitted to Stephanie Benavides at stephanie.benavides1@maryland.gov.

The source of funding for this program is from Program Open Space and is subject to future budget action. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space, along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.