Anne Arundel County Angler Breaks State Record for Pompano Dolphinfish, Earns Master Angler Award in Same Week

October 14, 2025

James L. Frazetti Jr. landed a record-setting fish one day and caught his 10th award-eligible fish the next

Maryland Master Angler James Frazetti Jr. holds his state record pompano dolphinfish. Photo courtesy James Frazetti

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially recognized James L. Frazetti Jr. of Crownsville with a state record for a 7-pound, 8-ounce pompano dolphinfish (Coryphaena equiselis) and also as recipient of a FishMaryland Master Angler Award.

Frazetti is a saltwater and offshore fishing specialist who says fishing the blue water offshore is his favorite type of angling. The award-winning catches were made just one day apart in early October.

Frazetti was fishing with friends aboard the charter boat Talk’n Trash, based out of Ocean City. The 58-foot Gillikin custom Carolina offshore sportfishing boat is captained by Chris Little and mate Jake Bialk.

The crew had been trolling for tuna near the offshore canyons when they noticed a school of small dolphinfish (mahi-mahi). They were trolling lures when they boated a 32.5-inch fish that looked a little different. The pompano dolphinfish is very similar to the common dolphinfish, and the two species are often found together in schools. They are highly migratory, ranging from tropical to subtropical waters in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

After returning to shore, Frazetti stopped at Anglers Sport Center in Annapolis to get a certified weight. The fish species was later confirmed as a pompano dolphinfish by DNR fisheries biologist Keith Lockwood. The fish weighed more than twice as much as the previous state record, exceeding it by 5 pounds.

The world-record pompano dolphinfish weighed 11.5 pounds and was caught off the coast of North Carolina in June 2022. Meanwhile, the related common dolphinfish (Coryphaena hippurus) is much larger. The world record is 87 pounds, caught off Costa Rica in 1976.

Pompano dolphinfish are not among the dozens of species eligible for FishMaryland awards, so Frazetti’s sizable catch did not earn him his 10th and final trophy-sized fish toward Master Angler status. That milestone came one day later, on Oct. 4, when he hooked a 36.5-inch golden tilefish.

Frazetti’s qualifying FishMaryland catches, in order, were:

White marlin – 68 inches

Weakfish – 24.5 inches

Spanish mackerel – 24 inches

Swordfish – 41 inches

Striped bass – 46 inches

Yellow perch – 14.5 inches

Blue crab – 8.05 inches

Blueline tilefish – 29 inches

False albacore – 27.5 inches

Golden tilefish – 36.5 inches

Frazetti credits his father and uncle for teaching him to fish. He says the bond fishing creates with family and friends is what he enjoys most, and watching his young daughters catch their first fish remains his favorite memory.

“Always keep learning, no matter how long you’ve been fishing,” Frazetti advises those just starting out or striving to achieve Master Angler status.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing recognition program that promotes year-round fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, high-quality angling opportunities. More information about the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the DNR website.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-setting fish should complete the state record application and call 410-991-0748. The department recommends keeping the fish immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be verified and certified.

Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work. Fishing licenses can be purchased online through MD Outdoors or in person at license agent locations.