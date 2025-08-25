Sofía Vergara's ¡Díos Mío! Coffee Shocks U.S. with Bold Flavor and Female Empowerment at Walmart

The Hollywood celebrity, Sofía Vergara, bets on coffee with impact: ¡Dios Mio! Coffee honors women coffee growers from her country, Colombia, and Walmart joins her vision. Coffee Blends

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a project that highlights her love for Colombia and her commitment to the women of her homeland, Sofía Vergara, the renowned Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, SAG Award winner, producer, entrepreneur, proudly Colombian, and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, is reaching 1,646 Walmart stores in 48 states with her premium ¡Dios Mío! Coffee. This Colombian coffee is the result of her dream and her collaborative work with the dedicated hands of women coffee farmers in search of the best flavor in the world: Colombian coffee. The expression ¡Dios Mío! is a common exclamation among Latinos upon discovering the perfect flavor and aroma.

"If there's one thing I love in life is a good cup of Colombian coffee. I've always been demanding with my coffee and have always dreamed of finding a flavor outside of my country that would make me say 'Oh my God, this is really good coffee!'. Because of my stubbornness for quality, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee was born. And now, I share that authentic flavor with you, so that each sip is a hug from Colombia in your hands and a true "oh, Dios Mío!" on your lips. Now it comes to you directly from the mountains of my beloved Colombia. Proud to see us on the shelves at Walmart. I dream that this sip of coffee will take you into my spanish bliss: It's not oh My God, it's Dios Mío".

Committed to excellence and to her country, Sofía relied on the strategic development of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia to guarantee the superior quality of her product. ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is a tribute to the passion, empowerment, and dedication of Colombian women coffee growers, who represent 30% of the country's coffee growers. Their work is essential to the production of this exceptional coffee.

Born in the mountains of Colombia, where coffee is an expression of passion and authenticity, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee evokes the traditions and flavors of her country. 77% of Americans drink coffee every day. The United States has become the world's largest coffee market, with total revenues of $81.2 billion. The United States is the largest importer of Colombian coffee, accounting for over 40% of Colombia's coffee exports. In 2023, Colombia supplied 17% of U.S. coffee imports, making it the top source country for coffee in the U.S. In 2023, Colombia exported over 10.5 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee globally, with a significant portion destined for the U.S., valued at billions of dollars.

Sofía and her partners, the team at Federación Nacional de Cafeteros and the women coffee growers have worked for years to bring the perfect blend to your tables. “100% of our coffee is grown by women coffee growers. We support them through premium pricing and a program that empowers them financially. We ensure the highest quality, traceability, and sustainability. Through our partnership ¡Dios Mío! Coffee supports their well-being and leadership in an industry historically led by men”, adds Sofía.

This strategic alliance facilitates access to the highest quality Colombian coffee for consumers and represents an important milestone for the brand by partnering with the largest retail stores in the United States. ¡Dios Mío! is present in eight sales channels and two markets. This includes digital marketplaces, physical stores, ready-to-drink services, and hospitality experiences through: Walmart.com and Walmart stores, Amazon, Rappi, Grupo Éxito, diosmiocoffee.com, Andrés Carne de Res Miami, Farmstores and soon we will be available at COSTCO in California.



Dark, Medium and Light each crafted with authentic Colombian beans and designed to honor the "qualities and characteristics of Latina women" in four presentations: Whole bean, ground, pods and K-cups.

Sweetness (Light Roast) - Our light roast captures the essence of a warm 'grandmother's hug.' The love and dedication that coffee farmers put into every step of the process creates a sweet and smooth cup with notes of ripe fruit, red plum, and nuances of vanilla and caramel.

Balance (Medium Roast) - This roast offers a rich aroma and flavor with notes of nuts, white chocolate, and brown sugar with a bold taste and a light finish. A blend of flavors inspired by women who gracefully balance work, family, and a passion for coffee.

Strength (Dark Roast) - A flavor inspired by the strength of Colombian women. This dark roast blend is a symbol of the energy that runs through Latina veins. Each sip delivers a strong coffee flavor with notes of black tea and cocoa for a coffee that is as intense as it is satisfying.

The creative platform behind ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is rooted in one of Sofía Vergara’s most iconic and relatable traits: her spontaneity. The campaign captures the unexpected spark that defines both her personality and the coffee itself.

Inspired by the everyday expression Latinos use when something surprises them - “¡Dios mío!” - the brand states how this isn’t just another coffee, this is the coffee that catches you off guard with its bold flavor, purpose, and emotional impact.

The line “It’s not Oh my God, it’s ¡Dios Mío!” serves as the closing punchline to the entire narrative. It’s playful and sharp - much like Sofía herself - and it invites consumers to learn the right way to react when tasting something wonderful.

The company aims to position itself among the top 10 most popular coffee brands in the United States in the coming years, and among the top 5 in the premium segment. The strategy is based on a "conscious capitalism" model, prioritizing brands with strong values regarding social awareness, equality, and fair-trade practices. In this case, it highlights female leadership throughout the value chain, from production to harvesting farms.

