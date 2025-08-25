CE: Honouring martyrs, promoting patriotism and spirit of War of Resistance

MACAU, August 25 - The commemorative medal for the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression serves to express reverence for wartime heroes, as well as to uphold the patriotic spirit and the spirit of the War of Resistance, said today the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

The awarding of the medal also demonstrated Macao compatriots’ steadfast commitment to remembering history, honouring martyrs, cherishing peace, and forging the future. Mr Sam emphasised that the spirit of the War of Resistance would inspire continuous progress on Macao's new journey.

The Macao Special Administrative Region Government (MSAR) today held a presentation ceremony for the commemorative medal of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, presenting medals to the families of two martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war. The ceremony took place in the afternoon at the Macao Cultural Centre.

At the ceremony, Mr Sam presented commemorative medals to Ms Ng Cheng Wa (family member of martyr Wu Fengyu) and to Ms Leong Fong Man (family member of martyr Cai Jun), honouring their forebears' bravery and symbolising the nation's profound respect for the families of martyrs.

In his speech, Mr Sam, on behalf of the MSAR Government, paid solemn tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war, and expressed profound respect for surviving veterans and attending family members of martyrs. He noted that the War of Resistance was the longest, largest, and most self-sacrificing national liberation struggle against foreign invasion in modern Chinese history. Forebears made immense sacrifices for victory, contributing significantly to the World Anti-Fascist War.

The victory was a triumph of the pivotal leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said Mr Sam. At critical junctures of national survival, the CPC courageously fought on the front lines, and demonstrated exceptional political leadership and strategic vision. By advocating a strategy of protracted war and people’s-war tactics, rallying a united front and mobilising the masses, the CPC safeguarded national unity, guided resistance efforts, and united the Chinese people in a historic struggle to defend peace and save the nation, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Sam underscored Macao's unique role during the war, quoting President Xi Jinping’s words that, faced with national survival, compatriots upheld the dignity of “swearing never to be enslaved”, standing united to confront adversity. Despite challenging circumstances, Macao compatriots remained deeply connected to the motherland, actively supporting resistance efforts through donations, refugee relief, and frontline assistance.

The Chief Executive recalled heroic tales of Macao residents in the CPC-led Dongjiang Column; the legacies of General Ye Ting and composer Xian Xinghai in Macao; and countless moving scenes of solidarity across society. These actions exemplified Macao's shared destiny and blood ties with the nation, reflecting Macao people’s patriotic commitment and enriching the spirit of the War of Resistance.

The MSAR Government has established an interdepartmental task group to organise commemorative activities for the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, under the theme “Remember History, Honour Martyrs, Cherish Peace, Forge the Future”. These initiatives aim to deepen public understanding of the resistance spirit, preserve Macao's wartime heritage, and inspire younger generations to align their personal development with the work of national rejuvenation.

Mr Sam urged everyone to uphold the idea of a community with a vision of a shared future for mankind, and to adhere to peaceful development, and safeguard hard-won stability. By implementing President Xi's directives, and by embracing the principle of “striving together, upholding integrity and innovating”, Macao will advance high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle, and contribute to the Chinese path to modernisation, he said.

The medal presentation ceremony was attended by approximately 350 dignitaries, governmental officials, and people from all walks of life. Guests included Deputy Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Deputy Commander of the People's Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Dai Jinsong; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; Deputy Director of the Fifth Bureau of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Ms Li Li; and Deputy Director-General of the Third Bureau of the United Front Work Department, Ms Zhang Aijie.

Earlier, representatives from the MSAR Government, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR visited the families of the medal awardees to convey thanks on behalf of the nation and the MSAR. The delegation included Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Lyu Yuyin; Macao’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and Deputy Director of the Fifth Bureau of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Ms Li Li.