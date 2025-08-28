Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Indianapolis w/ Big Time Tattoos & Piercings

Ink Different Tattoos Become A Tattoo Artist Big Time Tattoos & Piercings

In Partnership with Veteran Tattoo Artist Jason Bancroft, Ink Different Expands Its Inclusive Apprenticeship Program to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is excited to announce its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Indianapolis , in collaboration with Big Time Tattoos & Piercings and shop owner Jason Bancroft. This new partnership brings Ink Different’s inclusive, real-world approach to tattoo education to aspiring Tattoo Artists throughout Indianapolis and the surrounding region.Big Time Tattoos & Piercings, a staple of the Indy tattoo scene, is now home to Ink Different’s hands-on apprenticeship program—offering structured training, experienced mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.“Big Time Tattoos and Jason Bancroft are cornerstones of the Indianapolis tattoo community,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “It’s a real honor to be teaming up with Jason to help future tattoo artists achieve their dreams in Indy!”A Real Apprenticeship with Real ResultsInk Different’s Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is designed to take tattoo apprentices from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist through a step-by-step process led by experienced professionals like Jason Bancroft. Unlike outdated or gatekept approaches, this program offers hands-on training in a working tattoo studio, personalized mentorship, and full support through every phase of the apprenticeship, including a guaranteed job offer at the end.It’s not just about learning how to tattoo. It’s about building a sustainable career in the tattoo industry with the confidence, skills, and support to succeed.Now Enrolling in IndianapolisEnrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship in Indianapolis. Whether you're just starting out or ready for a career change, this program is built to meet you where you are and help you become a Tattoo Artist Learn more or apply now at becomeatattooartist.com.About Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education by making it accessible, structured, and rooted in real studio experience. Through guided apprenticeships led by seasoned professionals, aspiring Tattoo Artists get mentorship, community, and a clear path to success. With a strong commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different’s Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs are helping aspiring Tattoo Artists across the country build meaningful, lasting careers in tattooing.

