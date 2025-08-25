Final Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program proposal comment period opens today

Final proposal includes a list of provisional awards for $1.2 billion in broadband funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Broadband Office is releasing its Final Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, marking a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every community affected by the digital divide.

The Final Proposal outlines the strategy for the state to award BEAD funds to subgrantees, which will build and expand broadband infrastructure across underserved and unserved areas of Washington. States and territories must undergo a multi-step process to receive the funds allocated to them from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The Final Proposal and public comment period is the culmination of this process. WSBO will use the public comments to refine and finalize the Final Proposal before submitting it for approval.

“This proposal is a blueprint for closing the digital divide in Washington,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “Every household and business, no matter where they are, should have access to high-speed internet. That access opens the door to economic opportunity, education, and health care. Upgrading broadband speeds will create real change and new opportunities for communities across the state.”

Developed in alignment with the federal BEAD Restructuring Policy Notice, the plan reflects years of data analysis, stakeholder engagement, and a rigorous, competitive selection process designed to maximize impact while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Some highlights of the provisional awards include:

For the Benefit of the Bargain round, 205 of the 232 project areas received more than one proposal and were considered “competitive” project areas.

All 232 project areas in the state had an application.

5% of the funds will go towards fiber builds.

9% of the Broadband Service Locations (BSLs) will receive fiber builds.

18% of the BSLs are covered by satellite service.

Breakout of technologies in provisional awards

Technology Type % of Total BEAD Investment % of BSLs Covered Optical Carrier/ Fiber to the Premises 48.1% 35.6% Licensed Terrestrial Fixed Wireless 38.6% 27.1% Licensed by-Rule Terrestrial Fixed Wireless 8.3% 10.0% Non-Geostationary Satellite 6.2% 25.8% Unlicensed Terrestrial Fixed Wireless 0.6% 1.5%

Key elements of the Final Proposal include:

Targeted Investments – Prioritizing high-impact projects in unserved and underserved communities.

Rigorous Selection Process – Multi-stage evaluation of applications for cost-effectiveness, scalability, and alignment with state broadband priorities.

Accountability and Oversight – A detailed monitoring plan is needed to ensure the work is completed under contract terms and that subgrantee performance milestones are clear.

Tribal and Local Coordination – Engagement with tribal governments, local leaders, and community anchor institutions.



What’s next

The state’s proposal deadline is Sept. 4, when WSBO will send the Final Proposal to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for approval.

Once the NTIA approves, WSBO will formally announce awards and fund BEAD projects statewide. The new guidance sets a 90-day deadline for the NTIA to complete its review, which could push the NTIA approval into December.



About BEAD

The BEAD program aims to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states or territories, tribal nations, communities, internet providers and other stakeholders to increase high-speed internet adoption. The federal program provides over $42 billion for infrastructure planning and implementation nationwide. Learn more about Commerce’s BEAD work on our Internet for All page. Washington received $1.2 billion of the total available for states. There is no federal freeze on BEAD funding, and we continue to work closely with our state and federal partners on this work.

It’s important to note that BEAD is an infrastructure investment program, meaning that it will result in connection to sites that haven’t had it before, but the service customer will pay for the monthly service. Recent updates to BEAD policies do not allow the program to implement affordability requirements.