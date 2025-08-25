ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness to Host Educational Event at Strive PT in Chandler

The community event will highlight regenerative medicine therapies for recovery, performance, and injury prevention.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness will host an educational event at Strive PT, 4960 S. Gilbert Road, Suite B6, on Thursday, September 4th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., introducing regenerative medicine therapies to the community and the family, friends, and patients of Strive PT. The event will focus on how advanced treatments can support physical recovery, improve performance, and help prevent future injuries.Attendees will learn about evidence-based options such as stem cell therapy, exosome treatments, peptide therapy, and anti-aging and longevity support. These therapies complement physical therapy by promoting tissue repair, reducing inflammation, and enhancing overall wellness. Presentations will include an overview of how regenerative therapies work, the science behind them, conditions they may help address, and what patients can expect before, during, and after treatment.The event will also highlight how regenerative medicine can benefit a wide range of people, from athletes looking to optimize performance, to individuals recovering from surgery or injury, to those seeking preventative strategies to protect long-term mobility. Attendees will be able to explore how these therapies can integrate with their current fitness or rehabilitation programs for a more holistic approach to care.About the Company: Founded in 2021 by Daniel Bishop, MD, and Wendy Pitts, PA-C, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness began as a ketamine infusion clinic focused on treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. In 2024, the clinic expanded to include regenerative and longevity services with the addition of Brian Kummet, PA-C, and Brian Gallagher, PA-C. Today, ReGen provides a wide range of advanced therapies for mental health, chronic pain, autoimmune disorders, and age-related concerns, using an evidence-based, patient-centered model of care.The September 4th event at Strive PT will offer direct access to the ReGen team for questions and discussions. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of available options and determine whether regenerative medicine may be appropriate for their needs. Informational materials will be available for those who wish to learn more after the event, and light refreshments will be provided.The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://regeninfusions.com/

