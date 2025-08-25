Submit Release
Post-Secondary Students Welcomed at Campuses Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 25 - Released on August 25, 2025

Approximately 54,000 students will begin post-secondary classes this fall, bringing new energy and optimism to communities across the province. With the start of the 2025-26 academic year, the Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to post-secondary education and is reminding students that there is still time to access financial supports.

"Our province's future depends on a well-educated, innovative and passionate generation of leaders," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions deliver exceptional education, training and research opportunities that respond to the province's labour force and community needs while preparing students for a prosperous future." 

The Government of Saskatchewan is delivering more than $46 million in direct financial support to post-secondary students through loans, grants and scholarships. This funding aids students with the cost of tuition, books and living expenses, helping make education more affordable and accessible. 

Post-secondary education is critically important to the province's growing labour force and economy, and supports the goals in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, Labour Market Strategy and Health Human Resources Action Plan.

Three smiling post-secondary students walking down a bright hallway carrying books and backpacks. Text on the image reads: 'Welcome to a new semester! Post-secondary opportunities await.' Saskatchewan logo appears in the bottom right corner.

Saskatchewan post-secondary graduates may also be eligible to receive up to $24,000 through the Graduate Retention Program, which provides a tax rebate for those who live and file income tax in Saskatchewan.

"We want students to know they are supported not just while they are in school, but after they graduate, too," Cheveldayoff said. "Investing in post-secondary students is investing in Saskatchewan's future."

For more information on student aid or the Graduate Retention Program, visit: saskatchewan.ca/student-aid.

