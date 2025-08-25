Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Flat Fire

Salem, OR — On the morning of August 22, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Flat Fire. The Jefferson and Deschutes counties fire defense board chiefs requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was invoked only for the Flat Fire, threatening structures in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

A link to Executive Order 25-20 can be found here.

OSFM is mobilizing their Red Incident Management Team (IMT) and three structural task forces from Lane, Marion, and Washington counties. The team will be working in unified command with a Central Oregon Fire Management Services Type 3 team and were briefed at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) deployed their Eastern Oregon Area strike team to the fire who joined the multiple ODF hand crews, engines, aviation resources and overhead resources engaged in extended attack on the fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing evacuations in the affected area. Community members are urged to stay informed about evacuation levels and be prepared to act quickly. For the latest evacuation information, click here. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here.

This marks the seventh time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked by Governor Kotek in the 2025 wildfire season.



