Governor, Senate President, House Majority Leader, Multnomah County Chair, Mayor, Testify in Support of ‘Oregon’s Arena’

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Ben Bowman, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson testified before the Senate Committee on Rules in support of providing a path to renovate the Moda Center without raising taxes.

The testimony was in support of Senate Bill 1501, chief sponsored by Senate President Wagner, which sets a framework for the state to develop a multi-jurisdictional agreement to renovate the publicly-owned Moda Center. Other panels included key stakeholders in Oregon’s economy, and community and entertainment leaders.

“Every generation of Oregonians has invested in building community spaces that bring people together,” Governor Kotek said. “This is our opportunity to secure Portland’s future, revitalize historic neighborhoods, and strengthen Oregon’s economic competitiveness. Upgrading Moda Center – home of the Portland Trail Blazers – is a smart investment in Oregon’s economic future. This is Oregon’s moment to step up, and Senate Bill 1501 is the way to do that.”

"Supporting the Moda Center — with the Trail Blazers as its anchor tenant — is a step this Legislature needs to take to keep millions of dollars in economic activity in Oregon, continue to draw major events and tourists to our state, and preserve the growth and investment we are seeing in the neighborhood surrounding the arena," said Senate President Rob Wagner (D - Lake Oswego).

“For those of us who grew up watching this team – who suffered through the 2000 Western Conference Finals, who leapt to their feat watching Brandon Roy hit buzzer beaters, who celebrated the return of Damian Lillard – for us, this isn’t abstract. It’s personal. And it’s also practical,” said House Majority Leader Ben Bowman (D - Tigard). “The Blazers are proof that something can be both emotionally meaningful and economically strategic. Investing in an anchor institution like this is not about nostalgia–it’s about foresight.”

“Oregon's Arena has the power to spark economic vitality along with community spirit,” said Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama (D - E Portland, Boring & Damascus), chair of the Senate Rules Committee that heard Senate Bill 1501 this morning. “I'm eager to work with other state and local leaders to grow local jobs at the arena and in surrounding businesses.”

“Our city, county, and state can’t afford to let this opportunity pass, and we’re here today to show the kind of teamwork Rip City expects,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said. “The Moda Center is a crucial economic engine for our state and engines need maintenance over time. Our shared public investment will ensure we keep our economic recovery on track, and that’s essential for fostering the work we do at the County to address homelessness, behavioral health, and public safety.”

“Renovating the Moda Center isn’t about one building — it’s about Oregon’s future,” said Portland Mayor Keith Wilson. “This project strengthens our economy, supports communities across the state, and ensures Oregon remains competitive for major events and investment. With state partnership, it becomes a generational investment in jobs, culture, and long-term economic relevance.”

Moda Center is a critical economic and cultural hub for Oregon responsible for an estimated $670 million in annual regional economic impact, nearly 4,500 jobs, and more than 240 days of sports, community, and entertainment programming every year. The Portland Trail Blazers are an anchor tenant, bringing 41 home games a year, national visibility, and year-round economic activity.

Senate Bill 1501 allows the state and the city to partner as co-owners, unlocking financing tools that make renovation possible. It establishes a dedicated Oregon Arena Fund to support upgrades, maintenance, and long-term operations. And it captures a portion of the economic activity generated by the arena to reinvest directly back into the facility.

