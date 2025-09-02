Daniels Fund and Every Kid Sports Team Up to Help More Colorado Kids Play

Supporting life through access to youth sports

$50,000 Gift Fuels Multi-Year Partnership to Expand Youth Sports Access Across Colorado

This investment represents more than a season of play. It represents restored dreams, renewed confidence, and real-life opportunities for kids across Colorado,” — Eleana Fanaika

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daniels Fund has awarded a $50,000 grant to Every Kid Sports , reinforcing a shared commitment to removing financial barriers and getting more Colorado kids in the game. The two-year gift includes $20,000 that has already supported 121 Colorado children this past spring, with an additional $30,000 committed for 2026 to build on the momentum.The Every Kid Sports Pass helps income-eligible families cover youth sports registration fees, ensuring cost isn’t a barrier to participation.This spring’s investment empowered children in 25 communities across Colorado to participate in organized youth sports, and many for the very first time. The impact was widespread and inclusive: 53% of participants identified as BIPOC, 47% were girls, and nearly half of the families were using the Every Kid Sports Pass for the first time. With continued support through 2026, even more young athletes will have the opportunity to participate."This investment represents more than a season of play. It represents restored dreams, renewed confidence, and real-life opportunities for kids across Colorado," said Eleana Fanaika, Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. “We are honored to celebrate the Daniels Fund’s 25th anniversary alongside them by helping more kids play—especially during a season that saw a 43% increase in Colorado participation compared to Spring 2024.”The funding for Every Kid Sports builds on the Daniels Fund’s broader commitment to expanding access to youth sports. It aligns with efforts like Youth Sports Giving Day — a campaign dedicated to raising funds for all types of youth sports programs across Colorado — returning for its second year on September 3, 2025. Together, these initiatives help ensure every child has the opportunity to play, regardless of their family’s income.“When kids have the chance to participate in sports, they learn so much more than how to play the game,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “Youth sports provide lessons in resilience, teamwork and character that last a lifetime, which is why we have a Big Bet to lower financial barriers to participation and get one million more youth participating in sports. We’re proud to team up with Every Kid Sports to ensure no child is left on the sidelines simply because of cost.”The families helped by this partnership shared moving stories of transformation:Meadow (8, Longmont, Gymnastics) found stability and joy during a time of family hardship. “This scholarship didn’t just cover a season—it gave our family hope, and Meadow a chance to shine,” said her mom, Tanya.Chase (11, Silt, Soccer), a high-energy athlete with big dreams, finally got to play competitively with his best friend—an experience his family called “thrilling.”Leah (14, Silt, Soccer), who hadn’t played in nearly eight years due to financial constraints, returned to the game with confidence and was named “most improved” after her first match.This investment helped increase the impact of Every Kid Sports’ this spring, including:A 43% increase in Colorado kids served compared to Spring 202422% of kids participating in organized sports for the first timeContinued growth in rural and urban regions alike, including Aurora, Grand Junction, Denver, and SiltFounded by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for people in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, the Fund has distributed more than $1.2 billion in grants and scholarships. As part of its effort to expand access to sports, the Daniels Fund partnered with Aspen Institute’s Project Play to launch Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day to garner financial support for local youth sports organizations. The program returns for its second year on September 3. Visit DanielsFund.org and YouthSportsGivingDay.org for more information.To learn more about Every Kid Sports or to support their mission, visit everykidsports.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.