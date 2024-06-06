Every Kid Sports Announces Eleana Fanaika as New Executive Director
Promotion reinforces growth of the organization as it sets sights on new heightsBEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Kid Sports is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eleana Fanaika as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Eleana brings a wealth of experience and passion for youth sports, having dedicated her career to ensuring every kid has access to the benefits of playing youth sports.
Eleana joined Every Kid Sports on October 2, 2017, as Program Manager for the Every Kid Sports Pass. Her commitment and impact were evident, leading to her promotion to Director of Programs in 2022. In this role, she oversaw the national Every Kid Sports Pass and the T-Mobile® Little League® Call Up Grant, successfully distributing over $17.4 million to help 138,245 disadvantaged kids participate in youth sports. Additionally, Eleana has managed all program operations, reviewing more than 221,000 applications for a total of $34 million in funding requests.
Eleana has spearheaded numerous enhancements to Every Kid Sports' programs, including significant advancements in customer experience, the creation of a customer support portal and help center, and the implementation of efficiencies that reduced application review time by 50%.
Eleana's journey with sports began early in her life. However, at the age of 13, she quit due to burnout. Fortunately, that didn't last long. By having access to multiple sports, and the opportunity to choose those sports most meaningful to her, Eleana's love for playing was rekindled. This is a direct reflection of Every Kid Sports intentions of equal access, kid-choice, and multi-sport participation. Her experiences taught her invaluable lessons: to learn from losses, view challenges as opportunities, and embrace the fun in sports. These lessons have shaped her career and personal life, keeping her connected to the world of sports ever since. "Sports have had a profound impact on my life, teaching me resilience, teamwork, and the importance of having fun," said Eleana, the newly appointed Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. "Knowing first hand the positive influence sports can have, I am deeply committed to making these opportunities accessible to all children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. It's incredibly important to me to impact today's youth through sports, as I know it can set them up for success in all areas of their lives."
Under Eleana's leadership, Every Kid Sports aims to give 25,000 income-restricted kids access to youth sports in 2024 by providing financial assistance through the Every Kid Sports Pass. Long-term, the organization seeks to elevate its position as the thought leader in youth sports, focusing on disadvantaged youth and access to sports. Plans include a deep dive into the data mined through their application technology platform, prioritizing family stories of impact and influence, improving user experience through technological advancements like a parent portal and streamlined document review processes, and expanding regional activations. Every Kid Sports also aims to enhance its storytelling and dramatically scale its partner acquisition strategy, ensuring sustainable financial support for disadvantaged youth to access the benefits of sports.
"We are excited to welcome Eleana as our new Executive Director," said Arch Fuston, Executive Board Chairman of Every Kid Sports. "Her dedication, experience, and innovative approach are invaluable assets as we strive to support more children in their pursuit of sports. Eleana has been a significant leader at Every Kid Sports for the past seven years and her well-earned promotion to the Executive Director leadership role will undoubtedly propel Every Kid Sports to new heights."
For more information about Every Kid Sports and to learn how you can support our mission, please visit everykidsports.org.
