1st Signal Brigade Association to Hold ﻿2025 Reunion in Charleston, S.C.

Vietnam veterans of the 1st Signal Brigade Association (in blue shirts) and the 1st Signal Brigade Command Team assemble for a picture in South Korea. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army) Lieutenant General Peter Kind (U.S. Army, Ret.), Chair of the 1SBA. Keynote Speaker Lieutenant General John Blaine Morrison Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.).

Once the Largest Brigade in the U.S. Army During the Vietnam War

The reunion fosters camaraderie among members and helps preserve the history of both the 1st Signal Brigade and the U.S. Army Signal Corps.” — Lieutenant General Peter Kind (U.S. Army, Ret.)

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1st Signal Brigade Association (1SBA) will gather in Charleston from Sept. 8-12, 2025, for its biennial members-only reunion.﻿The event honors the legacy of the 1st Signal Brigade which, at its peak during the Vietnam War, was the largest brigade in the U.S. Army, with over 23,000 soldiers providing communications support in Vietnam and Thailand across all U.S. military branches and allied forces. The Vietnam War marked the first use of satellite communications in combat.“The reunion fosters camaraderie among members and helps preserve the history of both the 1st Signal Brigade and the U.S. Army Signal Corps,” said Lieutenant General Peter Kind (U.S. Army, Ret.), Chair of the 1SBA. “Charleston was chosen as the reunion site for its rich history, welcoming atmosphere, and proximity to Fort Gordon, a vital training ground and retirement location for generations of Army signal personnel. Many veteran Signal Corps members also live in and near Charleston.”The reunion's keynote speaker will be Lieutenant General John Blaine Morrison Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), former Deputy Chief of Staff for Cyber (G-6) for the U.S. Army and former Chief of Staff of U.S. Cyber Command. In this role, which he held for four and a half years before retiring in 2024, he served as the principal military advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army for planning, strategy, and implementation of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Information Technology (C5IT) for worldwide Army operations.Planned ActivitiesReunion events will include a harbor cruise, a visit to Fort Sumter, a tour of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, exploration of Charleston’s historic marketplace and a guided city tour. While many 1SBA members are Vietnam War veterans, others served in Korea, during the Cold War, and some are active members of the 1st Signal Brigade.1SBA members and their families who will be in Charleston for the 2025 reunion are coming from across the nation, with those traveling farthest from California. Veterans are coming from the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia.Over the years, the 1SBA has supported numerous causes, including the Fisher House at Fort Gordon, the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, Ariz., the Hanbit School for the Blind, and the U.S. Signal and Cyber Corps Museum in Augusta, Ga. For more information on the 1st Signal Brigade Association go to 1st Signal Brigade Association.The 1st Signal Brigade is a key communications unit of the U.S. Army, currently headquartered at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. It operates under the Eighth United States Army and the 311th Signal Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.Vietnam War OriginsActivated in South Vietnam on April 1, 1966, the 1st Signal Brigade was tasked with establishing a unified communications network that combined both tactical and strategic capabilities across Southeast Asia. It integrated three existing signal groups and grew into the largest brigade in U.S. Army history at the time. The Vietnam War began in 1955 and ended 50 years ago in 1975.Relocation to KoreaOn Nov. 7, 1972, the brigade moved to South Korea and was reestablished there in Jan. 1973. Its core mission includes providing communications support to the Eighth Army, U.S. Forces Korea, and the United Nations Command, as well as maintaining and operating the Defense Communications System across the Korean Peninsula.

