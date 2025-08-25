Matrix Basement Finishing Partners With WTMJ Radio to Support Milwaukee Community

Matrix joins WTMJ Radio to celebrate local traditions, sports, and the spirit of Milwaukee.

WTMJ has always been a trusted voice here. We’re honored to stand alongside them and continue supporting the stories and teams that bring people together.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing , the nation’s largest basement finishing company, is proud to announce a new partnership with WTMJ Radio, one of Milwaukee’s most respected voices in news, sports, and community engagement.For decades, WTMJ has been part of everyday life in Milwaukee, carrying the games, stories, and conversations that keep the city connected. Matrix, known for completing more than 12,000 basement projects across the Midwest, saw a natural opportunity to join forces with a station that shares its commitment to family, community, and tradition.The partnership will bring Matrix closer to local listeners, with initiatives that highlight both sports and community events. WTMJ is well known for covering Milwaukee Brewers baseball, Green Bay Packers football, and Marquette basketball, all while giving attention to neighborhood stories that might otherwise be overlooked. Matrix is eager to support that mission, amplifying the voices and traditions that make Milwaukee unique.Beyond sports, this collaboration will focus on uplifting the community. Matrix and WTMJ plan to work together on projects that connect directly with families, through event sponsorships, fan engagement opportunities, and features that celebrate perseverance and teamwork. It’s an effort designed to reflect the shared values of both organizations: a belief in hard work, pride in the Midwest, and a dedication to helping local communities thrive.Matrix’s reputation has been built on more than just quality craftsmanship. With each project, the company has focused on giving families practical and welcoming spaces that serve everyday needs. From playrooms and offices to entertainment areas, Matrix has shown that a basement can be much more than an unfinished space, it can be the heart of a home.Partnering with WTMJ allows that same philosophy to reach beyond the walls of a house and into the larger Milwaukee community.Looking ahead, Matrix invites Milwaukee families and fans to stay tuned for upcoming community-focused initiatives in partnership with WTMJ. Together, they’re building more than spaces, they’re building connections.

