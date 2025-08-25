New DNREC Survey: Most Delawareans Say Climate Change is a Serious Threat to Future Generations

Residents Think State Should Do More

A majority of Delawareans are concerned about climate and believe it poses a serious threat to their communities and future generations, according to a new statewide survey by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The 2025 Delaware Residents’ Opinions on Climate Change survey found that 74% of respondents said they are concerned about climate change, and 79% view it as a serious threat — an increase from 64% and 77%, respectively, in a similar 2019 survey. More than 79% believe climate change will harm future generations, compared to 77% in 2019. And 58% now believe it will personally affect them, up slightly from 56% six years ago.

The survey was conducted by Responsive Management for the DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. It represents the most comprehensive look at Delaware public opinion on climate change since 2019, and builds on a decade of research into local perceptions of environmental threats. Additional key findings include:

agree that Delaware can take more actions to reduce climate change. 59% agree that they personally can take actions to reduce climate change.

“Most Delawareans know climate change is occurring and have seen its effects, which is not surprising since Delaware is the lowest lying state and we have seen significant incidents of erosion, intrusion, flooding and storms,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “They are personally taking action and want actions taken at a number of levels to make our communities more resilient, and to reduce the impact we are having on the climate.”

This urgency is further reflected in the continued support Delawareans have for a wide range of actions to address both the causes and consequences of climate change, including:

support using public funds for beach restoration projects on ocean and bay beaches. 59% support generating electricity with wind turbines offshore.

support generating electricity with wind turbines offshore. 53% support increasing the number of passenger cars and trucks that are powered by electricity.

The 2025 survey was administered to 1,520 Delaware residents via phone, text and online between February 5-18, 2025. Respondents were selected through random sampling. Statistical results were weighted by demographic factors to reflect population values.

The results from the survey will be incorporated into Delaware’s 2025 Climate Action Plan and used to track public sentiment about climate change over the next decade.

Public information and input sessions for the 2025 plan will be held in each county this month as follows:

Tuesday, September 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Del-Tech Orlando J. George Jr. Campus, 300 N. Orange Street, Wilmington.

Thursday, September 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Del-Tech William A. Carter Partnership Center, 21225 Seashore Highway (Route 18/404).

The center is located at the intersection of Seashore Highway and Vaughn Road

Tuesday, September 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover.

The full climate perceptions report, along with previous reports, is available online at de.gov/climatesurvey.

