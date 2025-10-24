DNREC Reopens Bancroft Bridge, an Important Connector for Wilmington

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reopen the Bancroft Bridge, a critical connector between residential areas, Alapocas Run State Park and the Northern Delaware Greenway Trail in Wilmington, which was damaged beyond repair by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and closed since September 2021.

The pedestrian crossing provides a vital link for those who live, work and enjoy recreational and cultural opportunities throughout the city. The new 100,000-pound pre-fabricated bridge features a smaller profile with an additional 11-foot clearance below the bridge to address future flooding concerns.

“The Bancroft Bridge serves to connect Wilmington’s rich history to its vibrant future,” said Delaware Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay. “This restored infrastructure will continue to lead the city into a promising tomorrow – one that balances economic growth and a respect for the natural resource we all treasure.”

The new bridge was funded in part through a $2.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2024 and about $800,000 in state funds. The new bridge was designed by Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. of Milford, Del., and Columbia, Md. A-Del Construction Company, Inc. of Newark, Del., was hired as the general contractor and supported by a variety of subcontractors.

The original 1909 bridge has historic significance as part of a leading textile industry in Wilmington for more than a century, but because of the extent of the damage and because the original bridge design did not comply with current standards, repairs were not feasible. There was a mitigation process with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state Historic Preservation Office and others because of the historic significance.

Construction also experienced multiple delays related to geotechnical issues, equipment and restrictions for migratory birds, bog turtles, copperhead snakes, smallmouth bass and rare plants, which shrunk the construction window and footprint.

Finally, the delicate replacement operation involved two cranes each placed alongside opposite ends of the bridge. The cranes had to hold the bridge in place as workers staged on a barge anchored in the Brandywine Creek to cut through the steel to separate the bridge in two. Each piece was carefully threaded through tight windows before being lowered on each side. The new bridge, also in two pieces, was then craned and connected in place. The operation took 12 hours to complete. Time Lapse video

“Restoring this bridge was important and so was preserving the environmental backdrop of this beautiful area, minimizing its impacts to the Brandywine Creek, the woods of Alapocas Run State Park and surrounding neighbors,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Then there were questions of funding, permitting and construction that took time and persistence to resolve. I am proud of Delaware State Parks staff and all the partners, agencies and people that were engaged to work through challenge after challenge to get to this day.”

After the bridge was assembled, additional concrete work was performed, bridge approaches were completed on both sides of Brandywine Creek, and sidewalks, grading and related landscaping were added. Interpretive signage is being installed on the north and south sides of the bridge by the end of the year to tell the history of the bridge, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Bancroft Bridge will serve those who enjoy the many recreational and historic opportunities that Wilmington has to offer,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Not only will it connect residents and visitors to Alapocas Run State Park for biking, hiking and rock climbing and Rockford Park with its magnificent tower and summer concert series, it also will allow access to nearby cultural landmarks, including the Brandywine Zoo, Delaware Art Museum and Copeland Sculpture Garden, to name just a few.”

To learn more about activities at Alapocas Run and Wilmington State Parks and events in surrounding area, visit the destateparks.com.website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Beth Kuhles-Heiney, elizabeth.kuhlesheiney@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###