Delaware Natural Resources Police Gathering Toys for Tots Donations

Delaware Natural Resources Police Toys for Tots campaign begins Wednesday, Oct. 29 with collection boxes located throughout

the state, including all Delaware State Parks offices, for donating new and unwrapped toys /Delaware DNREC photo



All Toys Donated In-State Go to Local Delaware Families

Ahead of the upcoming giving season holidays, Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP) are again collecting donated toys for families in need this year in all three counties beginning Wednesday, Oct. 29. Donations will be distributed as gifts to children in communities statewide through the local branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

The national program collects new, unwrapped toys, for all age groups of children, and distributes them as holiday presents to underprivileged kids in communities across the country. In the First State, DNRP officers from each of the three units – Fish and Wildlife, Environmental Crimes, and State Parks – lead this holiday effort, with donation boxes at Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control locations statewide.

Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 10 in Kent and Sussex counties and through Sunday, Dec. 6 in New Castle County. Toys can be taken to the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys also can be donated, contact officers listed below from the three Delaware Natural Resources Police units:

General information for donating can be found at the toysfortots.org website. The public can also go online to make monetary donations in Delaware.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###