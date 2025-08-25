UNITYONE.AI Recognized as Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs)

Most Comprehensive Cloud Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of its advanced capabilities and innovation-first strategy, UNITYONE.AI has been named Leader and Outperformer in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm CMP Radar Report.“UNITYONE.AI was classified as an Outperformer because of its strong release cadence over the last year, as well as its focus on new functionality supporting things like generative AI and autonomous operations” - GigaOm Report for Cloud Management Platforms, by Dana Hernandez.The GigaOm report explained UNITYONE.AI’s unique positioning as a comprehensive multicloud management solution that blends agentic AI, Generative-AI, autonomous operations, and cloud-native security into a single, unified control plane. With seamless compatibility across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and various private/hybrid cloud environments, UNITYONE.AI delivers centralized governance and visibility for modern enterprise IT operations.“Being named a Leader and Outperformer by GigaOm is a strong validation of our mission," said Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UNITYONE.AI. "We deliver an AI-powered cloud management platform that empowers enterprises to transform complex hybrid and multicloud environments into seamless, intelligent operations. The future of cloud management unifies automation, governance, and real-time insights powered by advanced AI.”This report deep dives into some of the strengths of UNITYONE.AI likeResource management: UNITYONE.AI provides provisioning, deprovisioning, reserved instance optimization, root cause analysis, predictive analytics, and unified visibility for hybrid and multicloud environments.Automation management: UNITYONE.AI currently offers comprehensive automation management (including autonomous processing and orchestration, DevOps and operations self-service automation, and lifecycle management) as a core capability of its platform.Dynamic scaling of GPU resources for AI workloads: The solution supports LLMs, model registries, and vector databases, optimizing GPU utilization for demanding generative AI applications. It includes numerous autoscaling triggers, cost optimization rules, automated recovery from failures, and CI/CD pipelines for GPU with visibility.This report also explains UNITYONE.AI’s current capabilities with ongoing enhancements likeFinOps capabilities: The platform provides real-time monitoring of cloud costs across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, and private clouds, with centralized dashboards and persona-based analytics. Users can set up cost governance policies, track expenses by product or service, and ensure financial accountability across teams and business units.Operations and security monitoring: UNITYONE.AI provides unified, real-time monitoring and governance across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments (including AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, VMware, and Hyper-V).Security policy as code: UNITYONE.AI offers DevSecOps by providing visibility, alerting, and continuous improvement of security policies as code, ensuring proactive and consistent security across hybrid and multicloud environments.By streamlining operations, delivering actionable insights, and ensuring secure, cost-efficient multicloud environments, UNITYONE.AI enables enterprises to innovate. GigaOm’s evaluation highlights our robust capabilities and ongoing commitment to excellence, as UNITYONE.AI continues to provide intelligent, secure solutions that address the evolving needs of today’s business landscape.About UNITYONE.AIUNITYONE.AI is the Enterprise AI Platform comprising of DCIM, AIOps, HCMP, FinOps, GreenOps (Sustainability) and Gen AI platforms in a unified control plane for autonomous IT operation. By integrating these advanced capabilities, it empowers organizations to optimize IT operations, enhance decision-making, and drive continuous improvement, with comprehensive features for discovery, observability, analytics, service management, and security.To know more: https://www.unityone.ai/gigaom-report/ About GigaOmGigaOm is a leading technology research and analysis firm that empowers businesses to innovate and compete in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a focus on emerging technologies and operational trends, GigaOm provides in-depth evaluations, vendor comparisons, and practical guidance to help IT decision-makers make informed strategic investments. The GigaOm Radar reports are trusted by enterprises worldwide for their rigorous methodology and forward-looking insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.