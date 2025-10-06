Experience The World's Best Private Cloud The Most Innovative Private Cloud Platform – USA 2025

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedLayer® Recognized as The Most Innovative Private Cloud Platform – USA 2025 by Global Tech Insider , a global leader in private/hybrid cloud solutions and hybrid colocation services, announced today that it has been recognized as Most Innovative Private Cloud Platform – USA 2025 by the Global Tech Insider. This recognition highlights the company’s leadership in delivering secure, agile, and high-performance private cloud environments for enterprises worldwide.The Global Tech Insider Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and analysts who recognize organizations driving meaningful advancements in cloud technology. Nominees are evaluated based on a set of criteria of innovation, market impact, sustainability, technological advancement, and adaptability.UnitedLayer was recognized for its ability to integrate advanced infrastructure, intelligence-driven operations, and global scalability, addressing the evolving requirements of enterprise IT through its flagship United Private Cloud“Our Global Tech Insider award shows what a talented team can achieve when driven by a clear mission: empowering businesses with private cloud innovation. This recognition is a tribute to the hard work and spirit behind UnitedLayer, helping companies gain control, security, and agility in their digital journeys. We deeply thank every business that has put their faith in UnitedLayerto power their cloud journeys. Together, we’re building private cloud solutions that deliver security, control, and agility while shaping a future where innovation empowers every enterprise to thrive,” explains Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer.United Private Cloud(UPC), UnitedLayer’s software-defined private cloud platform, is engineered to run the full spectrum of enterprise workloads, from traditional VM-based applications to modern containerized deployments and AI workloads. It provides a comprehensive private cloud foundation that combines 100+ private IaaS services with advanced capabilities for application hosting, data sovereignty, and disaster recovery, supported by a global infrastructure of Tier 3+ data center facilities in 30+ cloud regions and 175+ edge locations across 5 continents.The panel also noted UNITYONE AI, the intelligence layer within United Private Cloud, as a key differentiator over other private cloud providers. UnityOne.AI provides single-pane-of-glass access and AI-driven control for end-to-end IT operations—spanning data center infrastructure management (DCIM), multicloud AIOps, hybrid cloud management, FinOps modeling, and sustainability with embedded Gen AI for predictive intelligence and Agentic AI suite for autonomous, self-driving operations.UnitedLayer combines benchmarking 99.999% high availability through an advanced N+M clustered architecture, high-performance all-flash storage capable of delivering 100K+ IOPS, ultra-low latency software-defined networking scalable up to 100G, and comprehensive virtualization support across VMware, Hyper-V, OpenStack, bare metal, and containers. Furthermore, security is embedded at every layer with a zero-trust design, end-to-end encryption, and compliance with 50+ global regulatory standards like GDPR, HIPAA, FedRAMP, etc.About UnitedLayerUnitedLayer is the world’s best private cloud solution provider, empowering enterprises with secure, high-performance infrastructure enhanced by the latest Agentic AI and Gen AI innovations. Its portfolio includes UnitedEdge, UnitedConnect, UnitedSecure, and United Private CloudThe United Private Cloud(UPC) provides a comprehensive suite of offerings: UPC AI Cloud, UPC Container Cloud, UPC Sovereign Cloud, UPC Application Hosting Cloud, UPC DR Cloud, and United NaaS. At its core, UPC IaaS delivers over 100 private IaaS and PaaS services, giving enterprises the scale, performance, and control required to modernize IT environments. Its built-in intelligence layer simplifies hybrid and multi-cloud management and optimizes operational efficiency across complex infrastructures.UnitedLayer has consistently earned recognition from independent analyst firms. Most recently, ISG positioned the company as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 for Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services: Managed Hosting, marking the third consecutive year of acknowledgment, and highlighting the global market leadership, deep technical expertise, and proven ability to deliver mission-critical private cloud solutions for enterprises worldwide.For more information, visit: UnitedLayerRecognized as the Most Innovative Private Cloud Platform – USA 2025 by Global Tech Insider - Experience The World's Best Private Cloud.

