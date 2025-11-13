UnityOne AI™ Wins Gold Globee® Award for The Most Innovative AI/ML Platform 2025

Most Comprehensive Cloud Management Solution The Most Innovative AI/ML Platform 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityOne AI™ , a leader in next-generation GenAI and automation platforms, announced today that it has been awarded the Silver GlobeeAward for Business by the Globee® Awards . This prestigious recognition from the GlobeeAwards highlights UnityOne AI™’s outstanding innovation, performance, and leadership in advancing next-generation Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions for global enterprises.To be awarded a Silver GlobeeWinner, entrants must achieve an exceptional average score between 7.50 and 8.49, as determined by the evaluations of seasoned industry experts. Each submission is assessed across criteria such as innovation, impact, leadership, and customer value. The score reflects how effectively an organization demonstrates creativity, excellence, and measurable results.“Multi-cloud environments continue to grow in complexity, demanding intelligent AI-driven solutions that empower enterprises to automate operations with clarity and precision,” said Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnityOne AI™. “Our platform’s advanced AIOps, agentic workflows, and customizable intelligent agents enable businesses to efficiently manage and optimize their cloud footprints at scale. Being honored with the GlobeeAward for Most Innovative AI/ML Platform of 2025 affirms our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative cloud management solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence in an ever-evolving landscape.”As enterprises increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, effective cloud management has become critical to maintaining performance, security, and cost efficiency across distributed environments. UnityOne AI™ helps organizations stay on point with these growing complexities through its AI-powered AIOps, agentic workflows, and agent-building capabilities—helping customers to automate and intelligently operate their multi-cloud footprints. This unified approach enables proactive incident resolution, optimized resource utilization, and adaptive orchestration across diverse infrastructure environments.UnityOne AI™ invests heavily into its R&D year-on-year with a clear-cut roadmap and faster release cycle which has also made it an outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Management Platforms 2025. However, Silver GlobeeAwards are a testament to our Agentic AI framework and multi-purpose AI-Agents that are each designed to address specific enterprise challenges.The Orchestration Agent automates complex workflows across hybrid and multicloud environments; the Security Agent continuously monitors and mitigates potential threats; the Cost Analysis Agent delivers intelligent financial optimization through predictive insights; the Knowledge Base Agent (KB Agent) powers context-aware assistance and intelligent knowledge retrieval; and the ITSM Agent integrates seamlessly with IT service operations to enhance response and resolution times.Together, these agents work autonomously yet collaboratively — embodying the next generation of AI-driven enterprise intelligence.UnityOne AI™’s Agentic AI capabilities are driving real world challenges for enterprises by delivering transformative outcomes across operations, visibility, and responsiveness. The platform enables intelligent IT operations powered by its advanced AI suite and orchestration engine.These agents also ensure faster response times while the orchestration ensures faster GTM for multiple use cases across different industries, enabling seamless coordination between IT systems, workflows, and cloud resources to achieve greater agility and efficient IT Operations.Learn more: UnityOne AI™ wins Gold Globee Awards 2025 About UnityOne AI™UnityOne AI™ is the Enterprise AI Platform comprising of DCIM, AIOps, HCMP, FinOps, GreenOps (Sustainability) and Gen AI platforms in a unified control plane for autonomous IT operation. By integrating these advanced capabilities, it empowers organizations to optimize IT operations, enhance decision-making, and drive continuous improvement, with comprehensive features for discovery, observability, analytics, service management, and security.About The GlobeeAwardsThe GlobeeAwards believes that achievements in the workplace and business deserve recognition. Winners are selected through a transparent, public, and data-driven process. The Globee Awards does not work with any agents, consultants, third parties, or individuals who can influence or assist in the winning process. This is why submitting strong and relevant supporting materials is essential.

