Creative Concepts & Design LLC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Deck Builder in Liberty, Missouri

LIBERTY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Deck Builder in Liberty, Missouri has been awarded to Creative Concepts & Design. This recognition honors Creative Concepts & Design for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Creative Concepts & Design is a leading deck building company based in Liberty and proudly serving the Kansas City Metro Area in both Kansas and Missouri. Known for high-quality custom decks and pergolas, the company offers a full range of services including screening, subroofs, under decks, tile decks, deck lighting, and select concrete work. Whether working with composite, PVC, or wood materials, the licensed professionals at Creative Concepts & Design bring expert craftsmanship and attention to detail to every deck project. With over five hundred completed builds and a 99 percent client satisfaction rate, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional results and building lasting relationships within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Creative Concepts & Design stood out as a reputable company in the deck building industry. Known for its skilled, dependable, and friendly team, Creative Concepts & Design has earned a strong reputation within the community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Creative Concepts & Design’s communication and exceptional service:“We were in need of a new deck. Caleb came out and helped us with the design and pricing for a new deck. They pulled permits and went above standard code in the build. Pat from the office was very professional and kept us updated on all of the paperwork. Aaron met with us daily during the build and did a final walk through. They cleaned everything up. We love our new deck. There is a long waiting list but it was definitely worth the wait."“A trustworthy and quality company. I'm so glad I reached out to Caleb. We had been planning to replace our home's original, worn out deck and called to get an estimate. He was honest about our situation and recommended a concrete patio being the better spend, even though it meant a smaller sale for him. That is honesty why we chose Creative Concepts. Brent ended up doing our concrete work and was so easy to work with. He designed something attractive and functional, and the work was quick once we got it started. Our family couldn't be happier having a huge, safe patio for the kids to play on instead of a rickety deck. We'll definitely continue to work with this company if we ever need more done."“Just had our concrete patio extended and a stone seat wall added in. Brent did such an amazing job from start to finish!! He completed it so quickly, within 2 days. Working with this company was such a pleasant experience. Would highly recommend them! So professional, very fair priced, great communication, easy to talk to, and the end result is just beautiful. We are so so pleased! Pat was so helpful as well, in getting all our questions answered in such a timely manner. I was never left hanging, he always got back to me within the hour. I recommend 100%! Thank you creative concepts!! Great job done!!!"“Caleb, Brent, Aaron did an excellent job on our deck from start to finish. Caleb had excellent design ideas, pricing was transparent, and paperwork (insurance, contract, permit) was professional. We talked with 5 different contractors and Creative Concepts was the clear choice. The construction itself was also top notch. Aaron quickly demoed the deck to make way for Brent to pour our concrete patio/sidewalk and build our retaining and seating walls. Once the concrete was cured, Aaron went to work building us a high quality deck at light speed. The team discovered wide spread defects in the decking before we did and had replacement material delivered without slowing the project down at all. It was great to have a team doing quality control on our behalf as if it was their own house. Creative Concepts and Design built us a high quality deck at lightning speed for a competitive price. I highly recommend Creative Concepts and Design."The Creative Concepts & Design team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Creative Concepts & Design, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.ca

