Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services Wins the 2025 Business Award for The Best Funeral Service in North Vancouver, BC

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Funeral Service in North Vancouver, BC has been awarded to Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services. This recognition honours Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services is a leading independent funeral home in North Vancouver, known for its compassionate, affordable, and personalized approach to end-of-life care. Founded in 2008 by Scott McFarlane, Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services offers a full range of services including cremation, burial, memorials, and international shipping. All of the services provided by Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services are tailored to the cultural, emotional, and financial needs of each family. Proudly Canadian-owned and free from the limitations of large corporate chains, the Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services team brings decades of experience and licensed professionalism to every service. Serving the entire Lower Mainland, Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services is dedicated to providing respectful, dignified care with transparency, integrity, and genuine support for families during difficult times.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services stood out as a reputable company in the funeral industry. Known for its professional and supportive team, Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services has earned a strong reputation within the Lower Mainland, with glowing reviews from many grateful families. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from families who were highly impressed by Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services' communication and exceptional service:“Amherst went above and beyond to help our family with my father's funeral arrangements. They made us feel truly cared for and brought us great comfort in such a difficult time. It's a relief to know such a wonderful group of people serve our community. Thank you especially to Scott, Christian and Jay for taking care of us and for taking such a big burden off our plate. While I hope I won't need their services again anytime soon, they'll definitely be the first ones I call in this difficult situation."“I give Amherst my highest recommendation. I have used their services twice, and both times, they have been nothing but highly responsive, timely, efficient, and professional. Moreover, their approach is a personal one, with in-home meetings and delivery of final remains. Just from the perspective of logistics alone, they saved me time and effort when I had very little of either one. They made the entire process simple and seamless.I worked directly with Scott and Christian, both of whom were kind, supportive, and on-task. I can't thank them enough.The fact that Amherst's prices are so fair/competitive is also worth mentioning - discussing costs/money at such a difficult time is not easy, and their transparency and clarity are so appreciated."“My common law spouse passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. I knew right away that I wanted to go with Amherst after I had communicated with them prior to help a client of mine whose mother had passed.The team at Amherst were so professional, kind and understanding. Amherst made my grief and pain more tolerable as I knew they were going to take great care of my late partner.They worked fast to make sure my partners family were able to say goodbye before having the leave the province.Eduardo whom I communicated with over the phone provided me with so much reassurance and treated me with kindness.Merv who was present for the viewing and the delivery of my partners ashes showed me and my partner’s family an incredible level of empathy and care.I wanted to give a big thank you to the team at Amherst for the work they do. I am so grateful."“When my mother passed away, no prior arrangements had been made. I found Amherst online and reached out. From that moment on, they took care of every detail with care, professionalism, and compassion. The entire process was seamless and surprisingly affordable. In such a difficult time, I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive and comforting experience. Thank you, Amherst, for being there for our family when we needed it most."The Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure caring support for every family.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. For more information about Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services, please visit the company's website

