RING Jewellers Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Jewellery Store in Brighton, UK

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Jewellery Store in Brighton, UK has been awarded to RING Jewellers. This recognition honours RING Jewellers for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.RING Jewellers, a leading independent jewellery store in Brighton, provides exceptional craftsmanship and a commitment to bespoke design. Located in the heart of The Lanes, RING Jewellers has built a reputation for creating one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to each client’s unique style and story. From diamond engagement rings to wedding bands and special gifts, every item is custom-designed using a wide selection of materials including platinum, titanium, palladium, and recycled gold. With expert guidance and in-store examples of stones, settings, and finishes, customers are fully involved in the design process from start to finish. With its own workshops based nearby, RING Jewellers offers a truly hands-on, local experience that reflects both quality and sustainability. The store uses recycled gold whenever possible and offers the choice between natural and lab-created diamonds, ensuring every piece is ethically sourced and environmentally responsible. Known for its transparency and personal service, RING Jewellers continues to set the standard for modern, meaningful jewellery in Brighton and beyond.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, RING Jewellers stood out as a reputable company in the jewellery industry. Known for its professional, talented and friendly team, RING Jewellers has earned a strong reputation within the Brighton community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by RING Jewellers' communication and exceptional craftmanship:“I’m so happy with my new ring. I inherited an old fashioned ring from mum. I asked for a new, modern setting in white gold with my mum’s original gold at the base. I could not be more pleased with my new ring. ITS BEAUTIFUL. My mum’s original yellow gold is next to my skin. The original 3 huge diamonds are reset in a modern white gold, as requested. There are no words to express how pleased I am. My mum would love that I am now wearing her diamonds and gold, but for me! I would recommend RING to anyone looking for something beautiful and different. I’m sooooooooo happy with my ring."“Our experience with Ring Jewellers has been amazing! Alex helped us from start to finish, and their professionalism shone through! Even not living in Brighton, everything went nicely and smoothly. We kept in touch by email, and our rings arrived directly to our door once ready! We enjoyed the entire process, and we truly love our rings! Highly recommended :)"“I had my engagement and wedding rings custom designed and made at RING and have been absolutely delighted by the expertise and service I received from start to finish. I'm based in London but travelled to Brighton to find RING as they were so much more helpful, friendly and knowledgeable than anyone I found in London. I will treasure both rings forever and recommend RING Jewellers far and wide!"“I had a ring left to me by a great aunt that although beautiful was old fashioned and on a huge mount and it was left sitting in a box. I visited RING after reading reviews online, and Stuart helped me to decide how to redesign the ring into something I could wear everyday day, in fact I got two rings made from the one, they even discounted the price of the original mount from the total price as the gold couldn’t be used again. I was quoted 8 weeks but in fact my jewellery was ready in 6 weeks. My rings are beautifully made the craftsmanship could not be faulted at all. I would thoroughly recommend anyone go along to RING you will receive the very best customer service Stuart listened to me and also gave very good advice I couldn’t be happier with the end result."The RING Jewellers team consistently goes above and beyond to create beautiful custom-made rings and jewellery for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about RING Jewellers, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

