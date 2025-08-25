California Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez Tours EGR USA Facility, Showcasing the Specialty Automotive Aftermarket
Highlighting the company’s innovation, advanced manufacturing, and role in the state’s growing specialty automotive aftermarket industry.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of premium truck and SUV accessories, welcomed California Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez to its Ontario manufacturing facility for an exclusive tour highlighting the company’s innovation, advanced manufacturing, and role in the state’s growing specialty automotive aftermarket industry.
Rodriguez, who represents California’s 53rd Assembly District, visited the facility alongside field representative Sophia Cohen to gain firsthand insight into the local economic impact of the specialty equipment industry and the resources provided by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA).
During the tour, Rodriguez met with EGR USA Vice President of Operations Bryan Speer, EGR USA COO Damien Rickards, SEMA Senior Manager of State Government Affairs Victor Muñoz, and members of the EGR production team. The walkthrough highlighted advanced processes including acrylic fabrication, robotic trimming, fender flare molding, and Rivian part assembly.
“Education is the first step to understanding this industry, and visits like this play a crucial role in building that understanding,” said Damien Rickards, COO of EGR USA. “Having an elected official tour our Ontario facility was really important. The more influence we can have, the better—it’s great for EGR, it’s great for the local economy, and it’s great for jobs.”
Rodriguez praised EGR’s contributions to innovation and workforce development in the Inland Empire, noting the company’s ability to integrate resources from across the industry, including the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, which supports product development through 3D scanning, emissions testing, and ADAS calibration.
“It’s inspiring to see EGR leading with innovation and creating quality jobs right here in our community,” said Assemblymember Rodriguez. “Their success is a testament to the Inland Empire’s talent, creativity, and growing economic strength.”
SEMA reports that California’s 53rd Assembly District is home to 58 member companies that collectively support nearly $1 billion in economic output and more than 3,000 jobs. Rodriguez’s visit underscores her commitment to supporting manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and regulatory reform, as well as her ongoing leadership as coauthor of Leno’s Law (SB 712), a SEMA-supported bill expanding smog check exemptions for collector vehicles.
“We’re grateful to Assemblymember Rodriguez for taking the time to engage with our members and see the impact of our industry up close,” said Victor Muñoz of SEMA. “Her leadership and support are vital to ensuring that California’s policies foster innovation and economic opportunity.”
