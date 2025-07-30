EGR USA Tops 800 Dealers in North America, Fueled by OEM-Quality Products and Industry-Leading Dealer Support
EGR USA adds 90+ new Preferred and Authorized Dealers, surpassing 800 across North America and expanding its premium truck accessory network.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a global leader in premium truck and SUV accessories, proudly announces the addition of over 90 new Preferred and Authorized Dealers across the United States and Canada—bringing its North American network to more than 800 strong. This milestone marks a major achievement for the brand and solidifies EGR’s position as one of the fastest-growing aftermarket accessories manufacturers in North America over the past few years.
The company’s rapid growth is fueled by a unique blend of OEM-grade product quality, a dealer and distribution-first approach, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and operational excellence.
“Our dealer partners are the backbone of our success,” said Pat Johnson, National Sales Director at EGR USA. “They recognize the value of partnering with a manufacturer that delivers exceptional products, reliable support, and industry-leading data that EGR USA maintains and supplies our partners.”
EGR’s dealer expansion is driven in part by the demand for its top-tier RollTrac retractable bed cover—a flagship product that sets the benchmark for strength, weather resistance, security, and seamless vehicle integration. Engineered to meet OEM standards and built tough for real-world utility, the RollTrac continues to gain momentum among retailers, installers, and consumers alike.
Beyond product performance, EGR’s success is also attributed to its best-in-class Preferred Dealer Program, which offers exclusive incentives, advanced training opportunities, priority product access, and unmatched customer support. Dealers also benefit from unrivaled product data delivery, including ACES/PIES standardization, digital asset syndication, and seamless catalog integration with warehouse distributors—ensuring products are not only visible, but sellable.
“Our partners rely on more than just a great product—they need powerful tools, reliable data, and a true business ally. That’s what sets EGR apart,” added Pat Johnson.
As EGR continues its aggressive North American expansion, the company remains laser-focused on dealer success, product innovation, and maintaining its reputation for delivering OEM-quality solutions to the aftermarket.
For more information about EGR products or to become an authorized dealer, visit www.egrusa.com.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top-branded OEMs EGR manufacturers with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983, EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
