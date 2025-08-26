Ignite Counseling Colorado and Mindfully Behavioral Health Unite to Provide Best-In-Class Mental Healthcare

Carla D’Agostino-Vigil (MA, LPC, LAC, ACS, NCC, ACEP, SPHR), Founder of Ignite Counseling

Ignite Counseling and Mindfully Behavioral Health join forces to expand access, strengthen teams, and deliver expert mental health care to Colorado.

We’re thrilled to join with Ignite to strengthen mental health care. Carla and her team bring exceptional expertise, addressing OCD, trauma, and depression for people across Colorado.” — Anu Vora, CEO of Mindfully Behavioral Health

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Counseling Colorado and Mindfully Behavioral Health are proud to announce a collaborative integration that brings together two highly respected clinical teams under a shared vision: to expand access to sustainable, high-quality mental health care across Colorado while remaining deeply rooted in local values.

This joining of forces isn’t a merger or a rebrand—it’s a thoughtful way to build on what’s already working. By combining the strengths of both Ignite and Mindfully Colorado, the teams will gain enhanced clinical and operational support while maintaining their unique identities and values. The goal is clear: to improve client care, support clinician well-being, and expand access—without compromising the quality or community connection that defines each practice.

Carla D’Agostino-Vigil (MA, LPC, LAC, ACS, NCC, ACEP, SPHR), Founder of Ignite Counseling, will lead this next phase as the new Regional Director of Clinical Services for Ignite/Mindfully Colorado. Carla is a respected clinician with extensive experience in counseling for adults and teens, including OCD therapy, treatment for anxiety and depression, and trauma recovery. She is also recognized for developing strong, clinically sound teams prepared to address a wide range of mental health needs. In this expanded role, Carla will bring Ignite’s trusted model and values to guide and grow Mindfully’s Colorado operations, with a continued focus on high standards of care and professional development.

Mindfully Behavioral Health, a multi-state provider of therapy and psychiatry services, recognized the strength of the systems and culture developed by Ignite. Rather than impose a top-down structure, Mindfully is investing in what’s already effective by aligning its Colorado presence under Ignite’s clinical leadership, infrastructure, and ethos. This includes transitioning former Mindfully Colorado clinicians to the Ignite team.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening clinical care while benefiting from the resources of a larger organization. “This isn’t about private equity or rebranding,” says D’Agostino-Vigil. “It’s a thoughtful effort to improve care, support clinicians, and build something sustainable. Ignite isn’t going away—it’s becoming the foundation for something bigger.”

Ignite and Mindfully share a commitment to values-driven, community-based therapy services. Together, they’re expanding care, strengthening leadership, and building on the best of Colorado’s mental health community.

