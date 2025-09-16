Mindfully Behavioral Health Welcomes Craig Herndon to lead National Operations

Craig Herndon, SVP Operations - Mindfully Behavioral Health

Mindfully Behavioral Health welcomes Craig Herndon as SVP of Operations to support growth and expand access to compassionate mental health care.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindfully Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Herndon as Senior Vice President of Operations. With more than 16 years of leadership experience across healthcare operations and behavioral health, Craig brings a proven record of guiding practice growth, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening patient-centered care.

Craig Herndon began his career in clinical care after earning his bachelor’s degree in Radiologic Sciences from the University of Central Florida. His background in both clinical and operational roles has provided Craig with a unique perspective on the intersection of patient care and business strategy. Over the course of his career, he has transitioned from imaging supervisor to Director of Operations at a healthcare startup and research company, before serving as a consultant for a behavioral health organization.

Craig has successfully led multiple practice acquisitions, overseeing negotiations, integration, and long-term growth. Known for his ability to identify opportunities that streamline workflows, enhance revenue cycle management, and drive strategic improvements, Craig combines data-driven insights with a deep commitment to quality care. His experience in behavioral health includes designing and scaling programs to meet community needs, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams and payers, and using clinical outcomes to inform operational decisions.

“Craig brings not only incredible experience but also a hands-on approach that makes a real difference for both our clients and our providers,” said Anu Vora, CEO of Mindfully Behavioral Health. “By strengthening the systems and support behind the scenes, he’s helping create the space for people to truly thrive. We’re so excited to welcome him to the Mindfully family.”

Craig shared his enthusiasm for joining the organization, stating, “I’m excited to begin this new chapter with Mindfully. I look forward to building strong relationships with the team and working together to create lasting success for both our clients and the organization.”

Craig will be working closely with our teams at Therapy Austin and Austin DBT Associates in Texas, as well as our Mindfully offices in Ohio, Colorado, and Kentucky. By supporting both our providers and our clients, he will help us keep growing in ways that stay true to our mission—making mental health care more accessible, compassionate, and centered on the needs of the communities we serve.

About Mindfully Behavioral Health

Mindfully Behavioral Health is a leading provider of mental health services, offering therapy, psychiatry, pediatric services, and specialized counseling across Ohio, Colorado, Texas, and Kentucky. With a commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care, Mindfully Behavioral Health empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting emotional health and mental well-being.

