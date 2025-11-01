Sun Cabo Vacations Responds to False Safety Rumors About Cabo

Families enjoying an evening stroll through the lively streets of San José del Cabo. A peaceful boat ride to the iconic Arch, one of Cabo’s most loved landmarks. Friends gathering for dinner and celebration at one of Cabo’s vibrant restaurants. Families spending a relaxing day on Cabo’s beautiful, sun-soaked beaches.

Our team calls Cabo home, and I’m fortunate to spend a lot of time here as well. Every visit reminds me how safe, vibrant, and truly special this destination continues to be.” — David Girard, CEO

CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past few weeks, a few social media posts and online articles have been floating around saying that Cabo is no longer safe for travelers because of cartel activity or threats toward tourists. These stories have spread fast, but they are simply not true.Sun Cabo Vacations has been based in Cabo for almost 25 years, and we want travelers to know that this place is still just as safe, welcoming, and beautiful as it’s always been. There haven’t been any verified incidents involving tourists, and local authorities have confirmed that no threats or narco banners were ever found anywhere in Cabo.Visitors see the same Cabo that locals do every day. The beaches are calm, the marinas are active, and the restaurants are filled with people enjoying good food and ocean views. Life here feels as normal and welcoming as ever.The U.S. Department of State currently lists Baja California Sur as a Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution destination, which sounds more serious than it actually is. This rating has been the same for years and isn’t tied to anything new. In fact, lots of other popular places like Italy, Spain, the Bahamas, and even the UK are also Level 2. It simply means travelers should stay aware of their surroundings, just like they would anywhere else in the world.Cabo welcomes more than 4 million visitors every year, and incidents involving tourists are extremely rare. It’s also ranked as the fourth safest city in Mexico, with strong local coordination between tourism police and government officials helping to keep it that way.Tourism in Cabo continues to thrive. Flights are full, beaches are lively, and guests are still arriving daily to enjoy our luxury villas, beautiful weather, and world-class hospitality. We encourage travelers to check official tourism and government sites for accurate information instead of relying on viral posts or rumors. Travelers seeking clarity or peace of mind are encouraged to contact us directly for up-to-date information and assistance.As we get ready to celebrate Sun Cabo’s 25th anniversary next year, we’re proud to call this place home and even prouder to keep sharing the real Cabo: safe, vibrant, and full of unforgettable experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.