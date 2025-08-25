Streetline Deploys its Smart TPAS Solution Along the I-10 Corridor in California

Multi-site project optimizes freight transport from the ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach through California and beyond

Every truck driver knows the stress of managing their operating hours and finding a safe place to park. Streetline’s AI system is a clear game changer.” — Bill Aboudi, President of AB Trucking, CA based Trucking Carrier.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Streetline, a leader in intelligent transportation systems, announced today the deployment of its advanced Truck Parking Availability System (TPAS) along California’s Interstate 10, one of the nation’s busiest freight arteries.

In collaboration with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the new project includes TPAS deployments at six critical sites: Wildwood Eastbound, Whitewater Eastbound and Westbound, Cactus City Eastbound and Westbound, and Wiley’s Well Westbound. The CA project builds on Streetline’s recent TPAS site deployments along I-10 across the state of Arizona, the first phases of a multistate project, the corridor coalition, covering 1700 miles across CA, AZ, NM, and TX.

The state of CA has over 1.8 million registered trucks, and the Interstate 10 serves as the primary gateway between the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach—handling nearly 40% of all U.S. containerized imports—and inland freight distribution hubs across the Southwest. The addition of Streetline’s AI-powered system at these locations provides truck drivers with real-time, highly accurate parking availability data, reducing congestion, improving safety, and streamlining the flow of goods from the coast to the nation’s interior.

“Having been closely involved in shaping the I-10 TPAS concept, it was rewarding to recently drive the corridor between Phoenix and Riverside and see the system in action,” said Mark Jensen of Transpo Group. “The technology was fully operational, and the parking availability displayed at three rest stops I checked was spot-on accurate. It’s clear that this commercial solution is delivering real value to drivers on the ground”.

Streetline’s turnkey TPAS system uses AI-enabled cameras and machine learning analytics to continuously monitor truck entries and exits, calculate occupancy in real time, and share availability data to drivers through digital highway signs, a 511-traveler information system, and the mobile app. This advanced technology helps drivers plan safe rest stops, reduces illegal shoulder parking, and cuts unnecessary idling that contributes to emissions.

“Every truck driver knows the stress of managing their operating hours and finding a safe place to park. Streetline’s system along the I-10 is a clear game changer,” said Bill Aboudi, President of AB Trucking, a long-time California-based freight carrier praising the initiative. “It gives drivers peace of mind and helps carriers like us operate more efficiently while keeping our drivers safe. This is exactly the kind of smart investment California needs to support the supply chain.”

“California’s I-10 corridor is the backbone of West Coast freight movement,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “By equipping Caltrans and the trucking community with precise, timely information, our TPAS improves driver safety, supports port efficiency, and strengthens the resilience of California’s freight supply chain.”

To learn more about the CA or AZ TPAS projects, executives from Streetline will be attending the annual ITS World Congress in Atlanta this week, starting August 25-28. Contact Streetline to coordinate an introduction.

________________________________________

About Streetline

Streetline is a provider of smart infrastructure solutions serving parking environments, fleet transport, and commercial enterprises to address complex transportation challenges in new ways. Turnkey solutions leverage AI-based video platforms and include Smart Parking Solutions, Fleet and Truck Parking Solutions, Data Analytics and Management Tools, Infrastructure-Less Sensing, and Consulting. Streetline helps drive down operating costs while delivering enhanced visibility, efficiency, and safety. Learn more at www.streetline.com.

Contact:

Tony Eigen – VP Corporate Communications

Email: tony.eigen@streetline.com

Phone: (508) 517-7326

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.