Streetline Launches New AI-Powered Smart Truck Parking Availability System Along I-10 Corridor in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Streetline, a leader in intelligent transportation systems, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its smart Truck Parking Availability System (TPAS), in close partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The proven, one-of-a-kind solution is now deployed and operational, providing its users with real-time, highly accurate truck parking monitoring and availability information for multiple sites along the critical US Interstate 10 freight corridor in Arizona.

Supported by a federal grant to the I-10 Corridor Coalition of Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas, this multi-state project leverages Streetline’s proprietary AI-powered camera vision technology, a key differentiator of the platform. The TPAS leverages machine learning-based video analytics to dynamically detect and analyze parking occupancy in real time, regardless of time of day or weather, ensuring truck drivers receive timely and reliable updates on space availability.

This commercial solution is now in service for multiple truck rest area sites on I-10 highway from the California Los Angeles Basin eastward across the state line through Arizona, including metro Phoenix, and extending to the New Mexico state line — a high traffic stretch of interstate roughly 400 miles vital for long-haul freight transport. Activities to enable the westbound side are already in planning.

“Streetline is proud to support Arizona’s commitment to improving freight mobility and vehicle safety,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline. “Our proven platform provides ADOT, Caltrans, and the trucking community with an unmatched level of accuracy and dependability. We are redefining how smart transportation infrastructure can be deployed and benefit commercial drivers.”

Through strategically mounted AI-based cameras across these rest areas, Streetline’s TPAS continuously monitors the number of vehicles entering and exiting, calculates real-time occupancy, and updates space availability on digital highway signage, the smartphone app, and the state 511 traveler info websites. The TPAS system also integrates with each state’s traffic operations center, providing seamless, real-time visibility for a state’s traffic management organization.

This project is part of a broader initiative to address the nationwide shortage of safe and accessible truck parking capacity while supporting federal freight policy goals. Streetline’s TPAS helps reduce truck driver fatigue, mitigate illegal shoulder parking, and unnecessary idling, all contributing to safer highways and more sustainable operations. It gives valuable time back to drivers who no longer must search and hope for available parking.

The AI-based TPAS provides a cost-effective alternative to legacy in-ground sensors or radar-based systems, offering greater flexibility in deployment options, scalability, and accuracy across diverse environments. Machine learning algorithms enable the system to continuously improve detection performance and adapt to varying conditions, from nighttime visibility to seasonal changes in truck volumes.

"What Streetline is offering aligns very well with the needs of so many states to allow truck drivers to easily identify parking options tailored to their hours of service and long haul travel routes, which often require transiting several state lines”, said Mike Onder of C3 Consulting LLC, a former federal staff member responsible for truck parking and also working in the truck parking arena on standards.

The multi-state deployment that includes Arizona represents a proven model for other states that are seeking to automate and modernize their transit infrastructure. Streetline remains committed to delivering innovative, scalable, and affordable solutions to help keep the nation’s roadways operating smarter and safer.

About Streetline:

Streetline is a provider of smart infrastructure solutions serving parking environments, fleet transport, and commercial enterprises to address complex transportation challenges in new ways. Turnkey Solutions that leverage AI-based video platforms and consist of Smart Parking Solutions, Fleet and Truck Parking Solutions, Data Analytics and Management Tools, Infrastructure-less Sensing, and Consulting. Driving down operating costs while delivering benefits around visibility, efficiency, and safety. Whether you're a municipality or a commercial enterprise, Streetline delivers the platform and tools needed to operate smarter and safer. Learn more at www.streetline.com.

