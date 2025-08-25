From Chaos to Clarity: Busology Tech Launches Unified Transportation Platform for K–12 School Districts
Designed for school transportation departments, the new platform eliminates fragmentation, enhances safety, and streamlines communication
The platform addresses common issues such as disconnected routing and GPS tools, safety blind spots, and overwhelmed communication lines. By combining routing, tracking, ridership, and parent communication into a single solution, Busology Tech helps districts improve operational efficiency, student safety, and family engagement.
“The Viafy solution by Busology Tech stood out to us because of its Parent App. One big thing about the Parent app was visibility; parents can now see the bus in real-time. Their Parent App is amazing.”
— Operations Manager, Warco Transportation
What the Platform Delivers
Parent App
Enables real-time ETAs, check-on/check-off alerts, and delay notifications, reducing parent calls and improving transparency.
GPS Tracking & Emergency Alerts
Offers live visibility of bus locations and in-app emergency reporting, helping dispatchers respond more effectively.
System Integration
Syncs data across student rosters, route changes, and special accommodations, particularly supporting complex district needs like Austin ISD.
Scalable Design
Adapts to districts of all sizes, with smooth deployment across campuses, departments, and fleets without major operational disruption.
Watch a webinar on a powerful session focused on how a unified platform can simplify even the toughest K-12 student transportation challenges—from improving daily operations to enhancing safety and visibility.
Early Results and What’s Next
Districts like Thomas County Schools (GA) have already reported measurable improvements, including a 90% reduction in parent phone calls to transportation offices.
“Getting everything signed and ready to go, it took us right up to two weeks until school started. Right away, I could tell this team, they flew in, it was not their first rodeo. They got everything installed. I didn’t have to do anything. It was a normal work day for me.”
— Transportation Director, Red Clay Consolidated School District
“I can see their emergency contact number, their address. That has been very, very helpful.”
— Assistant Director of Transportation, Austin ISD
Busology Tech plans to expand the platform’s rollout across additional districts in North America and is currently developing new features including enhanced fleet maintenance tracking, driver timesheet reporting, and field trip scheduling.
About Busology Tech
Busology Tech
Headquartered in Independence, Ohio
Emerging with 30+ years of prior experience (originally operating as Trapeze and TripSpark School and rebranded in 2023), Busology Tech is a trusted K–12 transportation software company serving more than 150 school districts and transportation agencies across the U.S. and Canada.
As part of Modaxo Inc., under Constellation Software, Busology Tech provides integrated solutions for routing and scheduling, GPS tracking, student ridership, fleet management, and communication with families.
Our Mission:
Work alongside the School Transportation Community to help operators and providers simplify operations and enable the safe and efficient transport of students using smart technology.
Our Vision:
Ensure that every child benefits from safe and reliable K-12 school transportation technology.
