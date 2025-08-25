Five New Advocates Sworn in to Serve Children in the Eastern Panhandle

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) proudly welcomed five new volunteer advocates on Thursday, August 21, 2025, during an official swearing-in ceremony.

CHARLES TOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) proudly welcomed five new volunteer advocates on Thursday, August 21, 2025, during an official swearing-in ceremony held at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Honorable Judge Bridget Cohee administered the oath, marking the beginning of each advocate’s journey to speak up for children involved in the abuse and neglect court system.Among the new class are CASA-EP staff members Breeana Koopman, who joins the team as a Program Coordinator, and Sarah Arzt, who joins the team as a Community Outreach Communicator. Other newly sworn-in advocates include:Sandy Camilletti Snook – Jefferson CountyPriscilla Rodd – Jefferson CountySharon Forrester – Jefferson CountyEach volunteer has completed a comprehensive 30-hour pre-service training program and will be assigned to work one-on-one with a child or sibling group to ensure their voices are heard throughout the court process.A celebratory reception was held following the ceremony at Alfredo’s Mediterranean Grille in Charles Town, where CASA staff, board members, and loved ones gathered to recognize this important milestone.CASA-EP continues to recruit and train volunteers year-round to serve children in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties. For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.mycasaep.org

