Six New Advocates Sworn in to Serve Children in the Eastern Panhandle

RANSON, WV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASA of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA-EP) proudly welcomed six new volunteer advocates on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, during an official swearing-in ceremony held at the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Honorable Judge Bridget Cohee administered the oath, marking the beginning of each advocate’s journey to speak up for children involved in the abuse and neglect court system.Among the new class is CASA-EP staff member Robert “Robbie” Gillette, who joins as a Volunteer Supervisor in Berkeley County. Other newly sworn-in advocates include:Angelina Gray – Jefferson CountyRon Tran – Berkeley CountyDianne Keilholtz – Berkeley CountyKim Hartman – Berkeley CountyCrystal Barnhouse – Jefferson CountyEach volunteer has completed a comprehensive 30-hour pre-service training program and will be assigned to work one-on-one with a child or sibling group to ensure their voices are heard throughout the court process.A celebratory reception was held following the ceremony at Glory Days Grill in Ranson, where CASA staff, board members, and loved ones gathered to recognize this important milestone.CASA-EP continues to recruit and train volunteers year-round to serve children in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties. For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.mycasaep.org.

