‘Bread and Circuses’ Could Be Dismantling Democracy, According to Psychotherapist's New Book

Is our obsession with celebrities, sports, consumer culture and social media quietly dismantling democracy? Psychotherapist and award-winning author Kurt Warner thinks so, and he’s sounding the alarm in his new book. Kurt Warner is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, and has been practicing social work for 18 years.

This is a call to arms for people to reprioritize their values for the betterment of society and for the betterment of themselves.” — Licensed clinical social worker and award-winning author Kurt Warner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In ancient Rome, poet and satirist Juvenal used the phrase “bread and circuses” to refer to superficial appeasements used by the powerful to placate the public and distract them from political corruption. In False Idols: How Diversion Is Destroying Democracy, licensed clinical social worker, psychotherapist and award-winning author Kurt Warner revives and reinterprets this age-old warning, examining how contemporary America has fallen into the same trap — only now, the distractions are more abundant, more seductive and more dangerous than ever.

“This is a call to arms for people to reprioritize their values for the betterment of society and for the betterment of themselves,” Warner explained. “It suggests that we are asked and led to desire and chase what we don’t want rather than focus on what we do want by systemic forces in society.”

Drawing on both psychological insight and social critique, False Idols dissects the many ways society is conditioned to idolize the wrong things: celebrities, musicians, athletes, influencers, political personalities, brands and even virtual realities. Warner argues that this cultural fixation is no accident — it’s a systemic diversion, engineered to pacify the masses and preserve the status quo, all while democratic ideals quietly wither.

“As long as everybody is chasing and distracted by these ‘bread and circuses,’ they are willfully negligent to the goings-on in their society, government and country,” Warner noted.

A compelling mix of social commentary, political philosophy and psychological insight, False Idols is a wake-up call for anyone feeling disillusioned by the noise of modern life and the hollow allure of American celebrity and consumer culture.

“As a licensed clinical social worker, it is my passion to pursue macro and micro level change to bring about betterment in both systems and individuals — this is the goal of the book,” Warner added.

About the Author

Kurt Warner is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, and has been practicing social work for 18 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in social work. He has been published in the academic journal Disability in Society. He was also a contributing writer in the book Same Time Next Week: True Stories of Working through Mental Illness. He previously served as vice president of the Mental Health Association of Cortland County and served on the board for the MHA for 14 years. He is also the author of Victory in Every Fall: The Antaeus Approach to Overcome Disabilities and Utopia Realized: In Search of a Just Society.

For more information, please visit www.kurtwarnerbooks.com or find the author on Instagram, Facebook and X at @kurtwarnerbooks.

False Idols: How Diversion is Destroying Democracy

Publisher: Vernon Press

ISBN-13: ‎979-8881901837

Available from https://www.amazon.com/False-Idols-Diversion-Destroying-Perspectives/dp/B0DQYNXKYX

